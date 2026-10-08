JD Vance Announces Investigation Into Nine Top Universities

JD Vance: "Some of America's most elite universities bring in foreigners to undercut the wages of American residents. There are 9 universities in particular that we believe merit an investigation. Those are Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Brown, the University of Pittsburg, UC Davis, Cal Tech, Arizona State, and MIT." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2026

Vance said the Trump administration believes that these institutions exploit the J-1 visa program, which allows foreign students to work and conduct research in the United States. The investigation will also include a team examining visa fraud.

“Something weird is going on at these universities,” Vance said. “They’re using these visas way too much. They’re using them to undercut the wages of American grad students and American researchers, and it simply has to stop.”

In the same press conference, Vance defended tech CEO Elon Musk’s contributions to the country as a positive example of a foreign student. Musk came to the U.S. on a J-1 visa as a student, but never enrolled in the Stanford University graduate courses his visa was tied to, instead working illegally on a tech startup.