Federal Judge Torches ICE for Mass Detention in “Degrading” Conditions

Before the summer of 2025, ICE generally held fewer than 10 detainees at a time in a series of “hold rooms” on the tenth floor of the agency’s offices. “Toward the end of May 2025, however, that number increased to the point where ICE typically was holding between forty and seventy detainees in the hold rooms at any given time,” Kaplan wrote.

Detainees were kept in these conditions for “far longer than 72 hours,” the judge stated. One person who was detained for nine and a half days said they were held with 70 other men, in a room so small that they “were all bunched up.”

ICE did not offer detainees cots, pillows, or blankets. Instead, people were forced to sleep on aluminum or mylar sheets on hard concrete floors. One detainee claimed the air conditioning made the room feel like an “icebox,” while another said that staying in such a crowded room was “like being in an oven.” The lights were kept on at all hours, and many did not have the space even to lie down.