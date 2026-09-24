Federal Judge Torches ICE for Mass Detention in “Degrading” Conditions
The judge issued an injunction on the policy.
A federal judge issued a permanent injunction Thursday on conditions at ICE’s New York City office at Federal 26 Plaza, finding that officers had subjected immigrant detainees to overcrowded rooms, unsanitary conditions, insufficient food and water, as well as inadequate sleeping conditions, medical care, and legal counsel.
“For want of sufficient appropriate places to put them, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (‘ICE’) has confined many of those arrested in overcrowded, squalid, and degrading rooms for excessive periods of time,” wrote District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in his ruling.
Before the summer of 2025, ICE generally held fewer than 10 detainees at a time in a series of “hold rooms” on the tenth floor of the agency’s offices. “Toward the end of May 2025, however, that number increased to the point where ICE typically was holding between forty and seventy detainees in the hold rooms at any given time,” Kaplan wrote.
Detainees were kept in these conditions for “far longer than 72 hours,” the judge stated. One person who was detained for nine and a half days said they were held with 70 other men, in a room so small that they “were all bunched up.”
ICE did not offer detainees cots, pillows, or blankets. Instead, people were forced to sleep on aluminum or mylar sheets on hard concrete floors. One detainee claimed the air conditioning made the room feel like an “icebox,” while another said that staying in such a crowded room was “like being in an oven.” The lights were kept on at all hours, and many did not have the space even to lie down.
ICE maintained that detainees were offered three meals a day, but detainees reported that they were offered only one meal a day or sometimes no food at all, and they were always hungry. The judge claimed that ICE officials had attempted to “sanitize the record after the fact.”
Kaplan also found that detainees were kept in unsanitary conditions and denied basic hygiene and privacy. They were kept in the same clothes they’d been arrested in, given no way to bathe or brush their teeth, and had access to only a semi-private toilet. One woman reported that she had her period for five days, but her entire room was only offered two menstrual pads during that same period.
“Thus, despite some attempts by ICE personnel to sanitize the record, the facts show that the living conditions in the hold rooms through the summer of 2025 were anything but sanitary,” the judge stated. “They were woefully inadequate, and detainees were denied basic privacy.”
Kaplan also found that ICE’s medical precautions and care was “inadequate” and access to legal counsel was also “severely restricted.”
This latest ruling should raise serious alarms, especially in light of ICE’s recent policy to stop sharing the locations of thousands of immigrants who received a final deportation order.