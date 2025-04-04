Palestinians Are Invisible to Mike Huckabee. To Trump, He’s Perfect.

I grew up in the same evangelical faith that Huckabee is from, where support for Israel was simply part of the culture. It was just accepted that the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 was a fulfillment of biblical prophecy, heralding the Last Days and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. In Sunday school, we performed plays from the Old Testament. For evangelical Christians, this history was seen as part of our own history, and the miracle of the modern State of Israel taken as proof that God continued to work in the world.

The Palestinians … who were they? They didn’t figure into it. They were invisible. Huckabee’s prepared opening remarks at his hearing last week reflect this mentality—they do not include the word “Palestinian.” This is unsurprising given that he has repeatedly stated that he does not believe the Palestinians are a real people.

Huckabee was way ahead of the curve on population transfer (not just for Gaza, as Trump has proposed, but for all Palestinians), telling an Israeli website almost 20 years ago that he supported creating a Palestinian state but believes that it should be formed outside of Israel, which he defines as all of the land between the river and the sea, pre-1967 Israel as well as the occupied territories of East Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, and the Golan Heights. He named Egypt and Saudi Arabia as possible alternatives, noting that the Arabs of the region have far more land than the Israelis and that it would only be fair for other Arab nations to give the Palestinians land for a state, rather than carving it out of what he sees as Israel’s rightful territory.