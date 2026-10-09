Trump’s New Press Secretary Says Abortion Pill Came From Nazi Germany
Katie Zacharia will be the next White House press secretary—and she has some extreme opinions.
The White House has chosen its new press secretary: MAGA communications adviser Katie Zacharia.
The 42-year-old was previously the senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, a frequent commentator on Fox News, Newsmax, and CNN, and a former employee of Fix California, a nonprofit founded by former acting Director of National Intelligence and longtime Trump ally Ric Grenell.
The news of Zacharia’s ascension to the White House inner ring was first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by CBS News.
As a media commentator, Zacharia has shared her most extreme takes, including that the abortion pill mifepristone came straight from Nazi Germany.
“The abortion pill, Mifepristone … is connected to the manufacturer of the deadly gas Zyklon B, used in the World War II concentration camps,” she wrote on X last fall. “Zyklon-B was originally used as a pesticide and marketed by the German Corporation for Pest Control, now known as Detia Degesch GmbH. Degesch, in which German chemical company I.G. Farben had a 42.5% interest and on whose board of 11 it had five seats, was the sole producer of the gas. According to the New York Times, ‘I.G. Farben played so important a role in Hitler’s war machine and in the Holocaust that it came to be called “the devil’s chemist.’ It manufactured Zyklon B, the gas-chamber poison, among many other products, and its factories exploited more than 35,000 slave labourers, many from Auschwitz. It even built a concentration camp of its own to improve efficiency.”
It’s not clear where she came up with this deranged conspiracy, as mifepristone was actually developed by a French scientist and not approved for sale in France until the 1980s. The corporate history Zacharia hinted at is much more complicated: The company that developed Zyklon B was eventually, after decades of mergers and spin-offs, taken over by the multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi. Sanofi also acquired the company that manufactured mifepristone, Roussel Uclaf, in the late 90s.
Aside from her paid media gigs, Zacharia also had a brief stint working under ex-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, working as a spokesperson for the agency between February and March, according to her LinkedIn.
In that time, Zacharia attacked Senator Richard Blumenthal on social media, accusing the Connecticut Democrat of spreading “fear-mongering lies” about ICE’s takeover at airports. In the same post, she lauded the agency’s arrest record, claiming that they were “heroic” for removing “violent criminal illegal alien predators.”
But she wasn’t always so opposed to immigrants. From August 2012 to June 2013—shortly after she obtained her JD from Pepperdine Caruso Law—Zacharia worked as the manager of fundraising and communications at Compassion for Migrant Children, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the children of immigrant workers.
Zacharia will replace Karoline Leavitt, who exited the role in August to join Fox News as an on-air contributor.
The comms expert certainly has her work cut out for her. Zacharia will walk into a Trump administration that is already drowning in an ocean of scandals, battered by recent tidal waves that include reports of Trump officials assisting pro-Russia governments, the president’s repeat invitations for Iran to strike American cities, taxpayer-funded propaganda, and the White House’s decision to cancel $810 million in congressionally-appropriated funds, which critics have argued violates federal law.
Only time will tell if she is capable of straightening up the mess.
This story has been updated.