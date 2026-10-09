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Trump Ramps Up Crusade Against the Fed’s Lisa Cook With New Inquiry

Donald Trump has launched a committeee to investigate the Federal Reserve commissioner, who has still not been charged with a crime.

Federal Reserve Commissioner Lisa Cook speaks at a podium in front of an NABE backdrop.
Lisa Cook, governor of the Federal Reserve, speaks during the National Association of Business Economics economic policy conference in Washington, D.C. on February 24.
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Lisa Cook, governor of the Federal Reserve, speaks during the National Association of Business Economics economic policy conference in Washington, D.C. on February 24.

President Donald Trump is still going after Federal Reserve Commissioner Lisa Cook.

In a presidential memo Wednesday, Trump announced that he’d set up a committee to oversee an investigation into whether Cook had made false statements in connection to one or more mortgage agreements.

“As President, it is my job to ensure the laws are faithfully executed, including by firing subordinates who cannot be trusted to tell the truth and follow the law,” he wrote.

Of course, Cook isn’t really Trump’s subordinate. In June, the Supreme Court blocked Cook’s removal, finding that the government had not afforded her due process. The ruling temporarily preserved the Federal Reserve’s independence.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump from trying to oust Cook. In August, White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino informed her that the Trump administration was once again “considering” removing her from her position.

It’s been more than a year since Trump first claimed that Cook—the first Black woman on the Federal Reserve board—had committed mortgage fraud by having two primary residences. Cook refused to step down and sued, stating that “President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so.”

Notably, Trump’s own mortgage agreements appear to match the same criteria his Department of Justice has used to go after Cook, as well as Trump’s other perceived enemies, former Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell, Senator Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump said the new committee will meet next month to “consider the evidence and allegations against Governor Cook.” Cook has not been charged with any crime.

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Ossoff Wipes the Floor With Mike Collins as He Cites Third Reich Hires

There’s no way Mike Collins can steal this Senate seat from Jon Ossoff.

Jon Ossoff and Mike Collins on the debate stage
Jon Ossoff and Mike Collins debate on October 8.
Screen grab/C-SPAN
Jon Ossoff and Mike Collins debate on October 8.

Republican Representative Mike Collins cannot seem to rise above his staffers’ Nazi reputations.

The Georgia representative practically drowned under reports of his team’s ties to extremism during his first debate against Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff Thursday, unable to bat away the various white supremacist connections within his orbit.

“Mike Collins has brought dishonor to our state through his personal bigotry and his widely documented ties to white nationalists,” Ossoff said in his opening remarks.

At least four of Collins’s former staffers and aides have been accused of extremist affiliations. They include Collins’s former chief of staff Kip Talley; former digital director William Paul (the son of Kentucky Senator Rand Paul); and a former intern, Preston Parra, who has frequently shared Ku Klux Klan and Nazi images to his personal social media account, including an image of himself clad in the white supremacist group’s hooded uniform.

“You hired half the Third Reich to staff your office,” Ossoff remarked at one point.

But the hate bled even closer to home: CNN revealed in July that Collins’s son-in-law, David Alan Scheer II, was a white supremacist influencer who had shared vitriolic, extremist messaging across the internet.

Collins, however, could not seem to confront the allegation head-on without blaming his Democratic opponent.

“That’s my family. The craziness that Jon Ossoff has been spewing out there—I actually had a person put in jail this weekend because he not only wanted to kill my son-in-law but he wanted to kill me,” Collins said when asked directly about his son-in-law’s social media activity. “I’ve condemned racism, antisemitism, hate. I don’t care where the source is, and I tell him that too. It’s wrong.”

Collins then made a false equivalence between his son-in-law’s hateful messaging and Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and left-wing streamer Hasan Piker, complaining that Ossoff had not condemned either.

Ossoff’s response: “Imagine running for the U.S. Senate while neo-Nazi propaganda is disseminated to an audience of millions from your home. That’s Mike Collins.”

The Democratic incumbent also railed against Collins’s own track record, recalling when Collins “cheered on” a group of young men that harassed a Black woman at the University of Mississippi with monkey sounds, and that Collins himself had “amplified neo-Nazi propaganda.”

“If John Lewis were marching today,” Ossoff said, “Mike Collins would be grabbing a billy club.”

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ICE Agent Shoots Man With Five-Year-Old in the Car

ICE agent Brendan Cuni was identified as being involved in the horrific New York shooting—and he has quite the violent history.

Police tape in the streets and protesters holding signs that read "Jail All Killer ICE Agents."
Protesters near the scene where a man was shot by an ICE officer in the Bronx borough of New York City on October 8
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters near the scene where a man was shot by an ICE officer in the Bronx borough of New York City on October 8

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent at the scene who opened fire into a vehicle with a five-year-old child Thursday has an alleged history of making violent arrests.

In a violent incident Thursday afternoon, plainclothes federal immigration agents fired at least seven rounds into a car in Marble Hill, a residential neighborhood of New York City. Inside the vehicle sat Oscar Belgal, a 28-year-old Bronx resident and a five-year-old boy, believed to be his son, Gothamist reported. Belgal was shot in the neck and hospitalized, and the child was reportedly unharmed.

Wired identified Brendan Cuni as one of the ICE officers present during the incident. Photographs from the scene showed Cuni in the aftermath of the shooting, wearing a high-visibility yellow construction vest and carrying an AR-15–style rifle. He was disguised as a construction worker, and was in no way identifiable as a federal agent.

X screenshot evan loves worf @esjesjesj This is the ICE agent who shot into a car with a 5 year old child in it. It’s just a random guy pointing a gun at you (photo of man in a construction vest holding a rifle on the street)

Cuni has been named in multiple lawsuits alleging violent arrests in New York City and beyond, Wired reported. Last October, a Bronx man claimed that Cuni tripped him hard enough to crack a tooth and used a Taser on him six times while he was already handcuffed on the ground. In November, Cuni was involved in an arrest in Queens where ICE agents reportedly tackled and shocked a man with a Taser. In December, Cuni was deployed in Minneapolis as part of Operation Metro Surge. Activists allege that he was among officers who forced a pregnant woman to the ground, though this was not confirmed by Wired. During his stint in the Midwest, prosecutors charged a man with assaulting Cuni, but a judge found there was “weak” evidence, and no other agents could corroborate Cuni’s story. In at least three separate cases, judges have found issues with Cuni’s statements or arrest paperwork.

Protesters gathered outside of the local hospital where Belgal was taken. “Don’t forget, don’t forgive, Brendan Cuni shot a kid!” they chanted, according to a video shared on X by The Intercept’s Noah Horowitz.

At a press conference Thursday night, Democratic Representative Adriano Espaillat said that he’d attempted to visit Belgal in the hospital but had been blocked by federal agents. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that ICE had taken Belgal into custody and that his discussions with President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to have him released had been “unsuccessful.”

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security claimed that Belgal had a previous criminal conviction, multiple prior arrests, and ties to a violent gang.

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Nobel Peace Prize Winner Mocks Trump Immediately After Accepting Award

The former South African judge and United Nations human rights high commissioner was gracious, but got a little dig in at the president.

Navi Pillay, wearing a light-blue blazer and white blouse, waves and smiles in front a brown background. She is also wearing black glasses and one gold hoop earring is visible.
South African lawyer and champion of international law Navi Pillay after she was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on October 9
Frank Boxler/AFP/Getty Images
South African lawyer and champion of international law Navi Pillay after she was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on October 9

Navi Pillay, the winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, took an immediate shot at President Trump after she learned she had won the award Friday.

The former South African judge and United Nations human rights high commissioner gave an impromptu speech at Nuremberg Court in Germany, where she was attending an academic and legal conference after she received the news.

“Thank you very much. If you clap a little bit more I may share this prize with Trump,” she said. The room erupted in laughter.

Trump has been practically begging for a Nobel Peace Prize for years, especially since it was awarded to then-President Barack Obama in 2009. Last year, he phoned Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg “out of the blue” to ask about the possibility of acquiring the prize, using tariffs as a cover for their discussion.

“Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS,” Trump said in another message to Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, “I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

Last October, Trump told the press “They gave it to Obama for absolutely destroying our country,” during an Oval Office meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. “My election was much more important.”

This year, Trump has pretended to stop caring about the award altogether, although that may change when he gets wind of Pillay’s comments.

“Just to be at this venue.… Your applause means a great deal to me. You don’t want to receive an award, prize, or anything, unless the public agrees that you deserve this. So that’s how I appreciate your applause today,” Pillay said in her remarks. “Being a lawyer and a judge, I still want to verify [this announcement]. I think it’s very appropriate that I’m with friends and colleagues, all of whom support human rights. The last thing I did [was] the delivery of the report on Gaza naming what’s happening there as genocide.”

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Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
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Trump Pulls 180 After Telling Iran to Bomb California Three Times

Donald Trump suddenly claims he never made the comments.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Either Donald Trump is playing dumb with the American people, or there actually is something wrong with him.

The president turned to Truth Social Thursday to dispel fears surrounding his recent taunts to Iran, insisting via a social media post that he had not invited “the enemy to bomb San Diego and Los Angeles.”

But he did. Three times.

Trump first told the world that Iran should bomb the two major Californian metropoles during a midterm campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Monday.

“I want to see a tremendous victory,” Trump said then. “You want to see a tremendous victory because it verifies all the things we did. And again, remember, with the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe.”

“They can take out a city. Let them take, let them take out Los Angeles; let them take out San Diego,” Trump continued as the packed-out arena cheered. “That’s—this is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon. It’s essentially almost over with.… But it’s going to end very soon. And it’ll end one way or the other. And your gas and your gasoline and all of the things.”

Trump repeated the threat on Wednesday in Texas, where he told another fawning MAGA crowd: “I said it the other day, let them hit a missile into San Diego or Los Angeles.”

For whatever reason, while speaking with reporters that same night, Trump felt compelled to solicit a foreign adversary to attack America for a third time.

“I say it all the time, let’s see what would happen if Iran ever did anything to Los Angeles or San Diego. I’m talking about through missiles. You want to see problems, let them hit Los Angeles or San Diego,” Trump said.

But writing on his social media platform hours later, Trump claimed that reports of his own words were the result of “fake and artificial news” and that the comments were made in relation to the “temporary increase in the price of Gasoline,” which he suggested online was “a small price to pay for Iran not having a Nuclear Weapon.”

“And, if you want to see a big price, can you imagine what it would be like if they bombed San Diego and/or Los Angeles? All I was doing was making a comparison between paying a little more, for a short time, for Gasoline, versus the bombing of our Major Cities,” Trump wrote, adding that “everybody knew that.”

If Trump actually did mean to discuss the country’s current military efforts and its corresponding (and unfortunate) toll on oil and gas prices, then his attempts to do so were so bizarre and confounding that their sole communicative success was in denigrating the office of the president.

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