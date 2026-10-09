Nobel Peace Prize Winner Mocks Trump Immediately After Accepting Award
The former South African judge and United Nations human rights high commissioner was gracious, but got a little dig in at the president.
Navi Pillay, the winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, took an immediate shot at President Trump after she learned she had won the award Friday.
The former South African judge and United Nations human rights high commissioner gave an impromptu speech at Nuremberg Court in Germany, where she was attending an academic and legal conference after she received the news.
“Thank you very much. If you clap a little bit more I may share this prize with Trump,” she said. The room erupted in laughter.
Trump has been practically begging for a Nobel Peace Prize for years, especially since it was awarded to then-President Barack Obama in 2009. Last year, he phoned Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg “out of the blue” to ask about the possibility of acquiring the prize, using tariffs as a cover for their discussion.
“Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS,” Trump said in another message to Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, “I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”
Last October, Trump told the press “They gave it to Obama for absolutely destroying our country,” during an Oval Office meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. “My election was much more important.”
This year, Trump has pretended to stop caring about the award altogether, although that may change when he gets wind of Pillay’s comments.
“Just to be at this venue.… Your applause means a great deal to me. You don’t want to receive an award, prize, or anything, unless the public agrees that you deserve this. So that’s how I appreciate your applause today,” Pillay said in her remarks. “Being a lawyer and a judge, I still want to verify [this announcement]. I think it’s very appropriate that I’m with friends and colleagues, all of whom support human rights. The last thing I did [was] the delivery of the report on Gaza naming what’s happening there as genocide.”