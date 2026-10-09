JD Vance Tries to Be Funny and Comes Across Weird

“[Vivek] Ramaswamy is running against a crazy person,” Vance said. “Amy Acton, I have to be honest with you, I don’t know that much about her, other than she was the woman who wanted to mask all of our two-year-olds and keep them from going to school.” Acton served as the head of the Ohio state Health Department from 2019-2020.

“Now I did promise Amy that I would meet her at a bar later,” Vance continued. “I understand that she’s into that sort of thing. So I’m gonna try to get to know her a little bit better.”

.@VP JD Vance says he promised Ohio Gov. candidate Amy Acton (D) he "would meet her at a bar later" because he knows "she's into that sort of thing," amidst Republican attack ads claiming Acton is an alcoholic, which she denies. https://t.co/fznp433ZCU — CSPAN (@cspan) October 9, 2026

This is yet another shot in a cheap GOP smear campaign to convince Ohio voters that Acton is some raging alcoholic and drug addict. The Ohio Republican Party has run ads calling Acton “unstable” and violent based on a 911 call from 2019 in which her daughter said she was “drinking and throwing things” while on medication, arguing with her stepfather in their home. Police arrived, made a report, and nothing came of it. Seven years later, and it’s the Ohio GOP’s primary dirt on Acton, with Vance even sampling the low-hanging fruit.