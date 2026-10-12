GOP Group Spends Thousands to Help Susan Collins—in Wrong Portland
The people of Portland, Oregon, were probably very confused about why they were being flooded with information about the Maine Senate race.
A Republican super PAC sent at least $20,000 to Portland, Oregon, in support of Senator Susan Collins’s reelection campaign. Collins is a senator from Maine.
This multithousand-dollar gaffe was made by the Defending Main Street Super PAC Inc, which sent a commercial calling Collins’s Democratic opponent Troy Jackson “taxin’ Troy Jackson.” Too bad virtually none of the people who will see it can vote in that election.
Republican Main Street Partnership President Sarah Chamberlain told NBC News Monday she was “absolutely furious” and blamed the ad buyer, Cross Screen Media, for a “ridiculous” error.
“The buyers made a mistake on one of the placements. It’s down now and they’re running it in Portland, Maine,” Chamberlain said. “It has nothing to do with us. I would never run an ad in Portland, Oregon, for Susan Collins, for Christ’s sake.”
Collins certainly could’ve used that money, as multiple polls have the incumbent slightly behind Jackson in the upcoming November election.