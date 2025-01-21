The Absolute Worst Names in Trump’s Sweeping January 6 Pardons

Shou Zi Chew



TikTok’s CEO received a last-minute invite to Trump’s celebration, as the pair are reportedly working toward a solution to keep the popular video-sharing platform alive in the U.S. market. But the Singaporean executive’s presence at the inauguration also bumped up the total net worth of its attendees, adding some $200 million to the pot, according to the New York Banner.

Rev. Franklin Graham



Televangelist minister Reverend Franklin Graham gave a short sermon on Trump’s behalf Monday, standing before the crowd to bestow a blessing of success and protection on the 47th president, who over the course of his campaign survived two assassination attempts. Estimates for Graham’s net worth vary wildly, though his total value is believed to be somewhere around $10 million.

Vivek Ramaswamy



Vivek Ramaswamy has been a presence by Trump’s side for the better part of the last year, supporting and bolstering Trump’s ideals to the American public. The biotech executive’s net worth is estimated at just over $1 billion, according to The Economic Times. Though all the money in the world apparently isn’t enough to stay in Trump’s good graces, especially now that the 47th president is out of the campaign cycle. Reports swirled on Monday that Ramaswamy was on the outs of Trumpworld, even reportedly exiting the not-yet-real Department of Government Efficiency in favor of running to replace term-limited Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.