DOJ Demands California Purge Voter Rolls—or Else

The Trump administration states it’ll have “no choice but to seek emergency relief” if California doesn’t comply. That could include purging voters before the midterm elections, which will take place in less than three weeks. Early voting began in California on October 5.

While the administration hasn’t revealed how large the thumb drive file is, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin thinks that there are over 190,000 noncitizens registered to vote in California, a number that California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said she had “serious doubts” about the “reliability” and “accuracy” of.

This is just the most recent chapter of President Trump’s monthslong campaign to sue states for their voter registration data in order to target undocumented immigrants. In reality, noncitizen voting remains incredibly marginal. A Census Bureau analysis of voting in the 2020 election found that roughly 24,000 noncitizens were included in a report that examined over 128 million voting records. In 2016, meanwhile, noncitizen votes accounted for just 0.0001 percent of the votes cast, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.