Trump’s New Press Secretary Tries to Backtrack on the China Thing

The 42-year-old obtained her J.D. from Pepperdine Caruso Law in 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile, but how she built her career after school appears to be legally dubious. For years, Zacharia made a name for herself as a legal expert on conservative airways. Her LinkedIn also lists her as “general counsel” for a California-based organization run by longtime Trump ally Ric Grenell. The caveat: She shouldn’t have been able to do either without passing the bar.

Zacharia told the Times that she had consulted with Pepperdine’s president as to how she should identify herself in the news, and shared that she was warned against using labels such as “attorney” or “esquire,” but that “lawyer” was fine.

After analyzing state bar association databases from all 50 states and Washington, Popular Info’s Judd Legum found that Zacharia never actually passed the qualifying legal exam anywhere in the country. And despite her claim earlier this week, she couldn’t have passed the Chinese equivalent of the bar exam, either, as it’s actually forbidden for foreigners to do so.