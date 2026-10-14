Trump’s New Press Secretary Faces Legal Complaint Over Her Credentials

“According to published reporting, Ms. Zacharia has never been admitted to practice law in California or in any other state or the District of Columbia. If that reporting is accurate, Ms. Zacharia has repeatedly held herself out to the public as entitled to practice law without a license to do so, conduct California law treats as a crime,” Michelle Kuppersmith, Campaign for Accountability’s executive director, wrote in the complaint.

Zacharia has a J.D. from Pepperdine University according to her LinkedIn profile, but according to an investigation by Popular Info’s Judd Legum, she never passed any state legal bar exam.

When reporters at the White House asked her Tuesday where she had passed the bar, she bizarrely answered, “in China.” U.S. state bar exams can’t be taken remotely and the Chinese equivalent is off-limits to foreigners. Despite this, her work history says that she worked at the Beijing-based Zhong Lun law firm as an associate on the international practice team between 2011 and 2013.