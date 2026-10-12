Trump’s DHS Raids Ilhan Omar’s Home in Huge Escalation of Attacks
The Minnesota representative, who has long been a target for Donald Trump, is being investigated for her immigration paperwork.
Homeland Security Investigations officers raided Representative Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home Monday morning.
The raid was part of a criminal investigation into the Minnesota Democrat’s immigration paperwork, according to Fox News Digital, which was filled out by her late father when she was a child.
“Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” a Department of Justice spokesperson told Fox.
The first Somali-American lawmaker and one of the first Muslim women in Congress, Omar has been a regular target for Donald Trump. The president has repeatedly accused her of financial fraud without providing any evidence for those claims. Now Trump’s smear campaigns have developed into full-out weaponization—and with just weeks left until the midterm elections.
Omar has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s policies, including his massive cuts to social services, blatant voter suppression tactics, support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and sweeping crackdown on immigrants that has killed two U.S. citizens in her state.
Trump has previously suggested that Omar is under investigation by Vice President JD Vance’s anti-fraud task force aimed at gutting federal programs in blue states. At a midterm campaign rally in Tennessee Saturday, Trump railed against Omar, making it clear he was more interested in attacking her ethnicity than her politics.
“She comes from Somalia. They don’t have a government, they don’t have police, they don’t—all they have is crime and squalor. And she comes into our country and she says, ‘My Constitution allows me.’ She’s talking about our Constitution,” he said. “What they’ve done to Minnesota, these people from Somalia, what they’ve done to Minnesota should never be allowed.”
Omar is up for reelection in November, and she is favored to win her race. Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance noted on X Monday that, less than a month out from the midterms, “We are within the period before an election where DOJ doesn’t take overt steps in an investigation that might influence its outcome.”
“Another hard norm out the window,” Vance said.
This story has been updated.