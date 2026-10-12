Trump’s DHS Raids Ilhan Omar’s Home in Huge Escalation of Attacks

“Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” a Department of Justice spokesperson told Fox.

The first Somali-American lawmaker and one of the first Muslim women in Congress, Omar has been a regular target for Donald Trump. The president has repeatedly accused her of financial fraud without providing any evidence for those claims. Now Trump’s smear campaigns have developed into full-out weaponization—and with just weeks left until the midterm elections.

Omar has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s policies, including his massive cuts to social services, blatant voter suppression tactics, support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and sweeping crackdown on immigrants that has killed two U.S. citizens in her state.