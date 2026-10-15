Trump Calls Off Livestream of Firing Squad Execution After Backlash
The president is striking down Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s twisted plans.
President Trump is backing down from plans to livestream the execution of Fort Hood mass shooter Nidal Malik Hasan.
“I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device. He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed,” Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday morning. “That said, the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families of the victims, if they so choose. They deserve to witness JUSTICE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s announcement last week that the military firing squad execution would be livestreamed set off a backlash from religious leaders and politicians from both parties. Even some of Trump’s staunchest supporters came out against the move.
Timothy P. Broglio, archbishop for the military services, said earlier this week that Catholic service members should not take part in the livestream execution, calling it “contrary to the teaching of the Church.”
“The US military generally enjoys a good reputation in the world. Is there really a value to throwing them in the same boat with terrorists by broadcasting the image of the execution of a man in a wheel chair to the whole world? Does this decision reflect the dignity of the human person?” Broglio said in a statement.
Republicans in Congress also voiced their disapproval. Representative Austin Scott said on X that “I absolutely support the sentence of death, but live-streaming executions is what jihadists do. America is better than that,” while Senator Thom Tillis said the livestream would be “beyond disgusting.”
“Public executions are what oppressive dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan do. It should not be happening in America,” Tillis posted. Even House Speaker Mike Johnson, not one to clash with the president, said in an interview he was concerned “that it would create a video that would be a recruiting tool for future terrorists.”
Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, opened fire at the Fort Hood military post in Texas in 2009, killing 13 soldiers and wounding 32 others. Trump supported livestreaming the execution only last week, but the backlash seems to have finally swayed him. About 80 percent of Americans oppose livestreaming the execution.
This story has been updated.