Elon Musk Throws Trump Under the Bus For Ukraine Intel Disruption

In a statement on X, Musk wrote that “Starshield systems are owned and controlled” by Washington and that “any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS.”

“Starlink is a commercial service owned and controlled by SpaceX,” Musk continued. “Usage of Starlink is limited to civilian or defensive activities and cannot be used for offensive military action, as doing so would be inappropriate for a commercial company.”

But Ukraine’s actions on Tuesday were not offensive. Russian ballistic missiles slammed two plants supplying heat and electricity to Kyiv and damaged a residential building in the capital. At least nine people died in the attacks, reported Al Jazeera.