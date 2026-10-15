Trump, 80, Appears to Invent New Cognitive Test He Aced

“Five words, oh they mock me for this, oh, nobody up there could do any of these things,” Trump said, pointing ahead of him.

“They give me five words. They say, ‘Sir, we’re going to give you five words. We would like you to repeat those words, preferably in order.’ What they don’t say is, at the end of the test a half hour later, they do it again, so you don’t know the—” the president gently trailed off before barking: “Five words: Hat. Hair. Logo. White. Black,” insisting he “got them right.”

Trump on Cognitive Test: They give you 5 words: Hat Hair Logo Right Black. I repeated them later. They said, “holy shit.” Almost no one can do it. But I can because I’m a freaking genius. https://t.co/iKQse7AuwX — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2026

“A half hour goes by, they ask you 25-30 other questions—‘sir, in the middle of the test we asked you about five words. Will you please repeat them again, ideally in order? You will get points if you get them all,’” Trump recalled, ruminating for a moment on how many “points” he acquired.

