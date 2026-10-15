Trump Says He’d Let MAGA Fan Who “Looks Like Shit” Die at His Rally

President Trump would let his friend who “looks like shit” die at his rally.

“I travel with more doctors than any human being. If people get sick in the audience, they leave ’em alone. You know what they call them? Collateral damage,” Trump said at his Wednesday rally in Arizona, receiving some chuckles from the crowd. “If that person right over there, a friend of mine—he looks like shit, actually. He looks like he’s ready to have a heart attack. If he actually had a heart attack, you know what my doctors would do? … They would leave him alone!”