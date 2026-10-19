Trump Tries to Ban Jack Smith Testimony as BBC Lawsuit Implodes

“To find out that your own country can’t even do what it has historically done for other survivors of disasters, that’s very disheartening, and it’s also what kind of galvanized me to get involved,” Los Angeles resident Sylvie Andrews, who lost her Altadena home in the wildfires, told The Guardian. “There are people in Congress who are resistant to the idea of pre-funding anything when they’re not sure there’s going to be a disaster, and the reality is there will be more disasters every year because of climate change.… I guarantee there will be communities that need it.”

“The insurance didn’t cover much of anything. And the Fema just kind of backed you up for a little while, but didn’t get you back on track,” said Demetrice Davis, who lost his home in a St. Louis tornado. “The government agencies are not really doing what they’re supposed to do. “It’s just a matter of asking, as a taxpaying citizen, what are we paying for? ... As a taxpaying citizen, we are putting in the pot. We are supposed to get some type of return. But it seems like that’s not happening. And there seems to be a lot of excuses and passing the buck because most of the lawmakers we talked to blamed it on other lawmakers.”

Both Davis and Andrews traveled to Washington, D.C., last month with Rebuild: the National Disaster Survivors Association to lobby lawmakers to reactivate the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program, or CDBG-DR, which is supposed to allocate funds to rebuilding homes and infrastructure after natural disasters.