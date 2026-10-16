The Supreme Court Is Leaning Toward a Digital Privacy Victory

Congress enacted the Video Privacy Protection Act, or VPPA, in response to a subplot of the Robert Bork confirmation hearings in 1987. The Senate rejected Bork’s nomination to the Supreme Court after intense scrutiny of his stances on issues such as a constitutional right to privacy, a concept that Bork had often criticized. Michael Dolan, a reporter at The Washington City Paper, asked Bork’s local movie-rental store for a copy of the movies he had rented there as a commentary on Bork’s views on privacy.

The store’s manager provided it without qualification. The rental history contained nothing salacious or unusual—Bork had a taste for middlebrow fare and period dramas—and played no role in the confirmation battle. But it still prompted Congress to prevent similar disclosures in the future without the customer’s consent. Lawmakers last updated the law in 2013 to reflect the emergence of Netflix and streaming services.

At issue in this particular case is whether the law’s language covers the underlying acts. Michael Salazar, the plaintiff, received a subscription through a newsletter to a college sports website, where he viewed videos about college football. Paramount, the website’s operator, installed tracking software on its webpages known as a “pixel” that logged Salazar’s personally identifiable information and automatically shared it with Facebook.