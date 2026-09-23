Elon Musk Could Get Stake in CBS and CNN Under Parmount Merger

Musk already has a close relationship with Ellison’s father, Oracle founder Larry Ellison. In 2022, the elder Ellison invested $1 billion into Musk’s effort to take over Twitter (now X), and he also invested in Tesla in 2018, later serving on its board of directors.

Musk’s involvement in the merger would have alarming implications for the state of the free press, as his far-right views have become increasingly prevalent on his social media platform, X. The Ellisons’ ownership of CBS has led to a conservative turn at the network, with reactionary Bari Weiss being named editor in chief and gutting its signature news shows, CBS Evening News and 60 Minutes.

Similar fears are being raised about the Ellisons taking over CNN. Musk’s involvement will only heighten those fears, as he professes fascist and xenophobic views almost daily. Several states had sued to stop the Paramount and Warner Bros. merger but settled that lawsuit earlier this week, paving the way for it to go ahead. Now it seems there will soon be a new conservative media giant, flush with cash.