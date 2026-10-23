Seriously, Why Does Trump Keep Talking About Men’s Bodies Like This?

Trump: These 3 guys who are so handsome. I hate handsome men. I've always hated them. They're like central casting 4-star guys. https://t.co/yNnGKwUiP9 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2026

This is becoming a trend for Trump, which is especially strange given that he likes to present himself as particularly hypermasculine. For the last week, he has been obsessing over Senator Jon Husted’s buttocks.

“I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body. And I looked and I watched up and down. I watched his ass and I looked at the whole. And then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands, he’s got these, like, claws. And I got it. You are a great athlete. I didn’t know that because he doesn’t talk about that. Congratulations, now they finally know. That was very good,” Trump said last week.

“I’m studying his body,” Trump said again days later. “I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course. But it’s never been my thing. But I looked at his ass. And then I looked at his legs. I said, ‘His ass, shit, it’s like a pile of muscle.’ Then I looked at his legs and I said, ‘Man, his feet are big.’”