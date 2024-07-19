Mark Zuckerberg Sucks Up to Trump After He Threatened to Jail Him

Just earlier this month, Trump openly threatened to jail Zuckerberg, writing on Truth Social, “We will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time. We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!” That wasn’t even the first time that Trump has called for Zuckerberg to be criminally charged.



Truth Social itself was born out of Trump’s frustration with CEOs like Zuckerberg, and he blamed anti-conservative bias for why his Facebook posts were flagged as misinformation. Following the January 6 insurrection, Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram for two years. At the time, Zuckerberg said that Trump was trying to “undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power.”



Now in 2024, it seems like Zuckerberg is giving Trump the go-ahead. Meta has already limited political content, and Zuckerberg told Bloomberg, “I think you’re going to see our services play less of a role in this election than they have in the past.”