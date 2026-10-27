Jared Kushner Got Secretary of State Fired After Dictator Paid Him Off
Kushner reportedly got former Secretary Rex Tillerson fired after the UAE paid him millions—prompting another nation to also pay Kushner to ensure favors of their own, according to a new book.
Jared Kushner was allegedly paid $50 million by a foreign government to get former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fired.
In the new book Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East, author Matthew Cole reported that the United Arab Emirates paid Kushner millions to oust Tillerson, who had allegedly become extremely cozy with the Qataris.
Tillerson, who served as secretary of state from 2017 to 2018, had publicly opposed a blockade on Qatar, and the Saudis and Emiratis urged Donald Trump’s White House to fire him. When Tillerson was finally fired via tweet, Kushner apparently had been secretly pushing for his exit for months.
“In Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Tillerson’s removal proved once again Kushner’s influence with his father-in-law,” Cole wrote.
A source with knowledge of the UAE’s secret arrangement with Kushner told Cole that the president’s son-in-law had even pressed UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, referred to as MBZ, to speed up their agreed-upon payment. A month later, the UAE sent $50 million via Azerbaijan into a bank account in Cyprus for Kushner.
Kushner’s lawyer has denied that he had an account in Cyprus, and denied that he asked for or received any money from MBZ.
Tillerson’s manufactured ousting caused a panic in Qatar—but the problem also presented its own solution: It could simply pay off Kushner too. In late March or early April of 2018, the Qatari government quietly informed Kushner they intended to help him secure his property at 666 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. After that, Trump appeared to soften his hardline stance against the Qataris, but it’s unclear what, if anything, he knew about the foreign government’s deal with Kushner.