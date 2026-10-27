Third Time’s the Charm? Trump DOJ Charges James Comey Again
The latest charges came just hours after a federal judge ruled that the Department of Justice had illegally fired Comey’s daughter.
The Trump administration has just charged James Comey for a third time.
The Department of Justice alleged that the former FBI director leaked national defense information 10 years ago, according to court filings made public Monday. The DOJ claims that Comey was the source of national security information that ended up in a 2016 New York Times report.
Prosecutors filed a “waiverless criminal information” in Washington, D.C., federal court, allowing them to bring charges without an indictment and extend the 10-year statute of limitations to get one. Comey vowed to fight any charges in a video he posted Monday.
“It would almost be funny if it weren’t such an appalling abuse of the Department of Justice, one that we cannot become numb to. Nothing’s changed with me, I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid of these people, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary,” Comey said, adding that prosecutors waited too long to bring the charges.
President Donald Trump still holds a grudge against Comey over the FBI’s investigation into ties between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. He fired Comey in 2017, and in Trump’s second term, the DOJ tried to indict the former director for allegedly lying in a 2020 congressional hearing, only for that case to fall apart because the prosecutor was improperly appointed.
Later, federal prosecutors charged Comey for somehow trying to threaten the president’s life with a social media post of seashells on a beach spelling out “86 47.” The government argued that Comey used “86,” a slang term meaning “get rid of,” to say “kill” and used “47” to mean Trump, the forty-seventh president of the U.S. That case remains pending.
The new charges came just hours after a judge ruled that Comey’s daughter Maurene, the former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was wrongfully terminated in July 2025, and ordered the DOJ to reinstate her with back pay. No reason was given for her dismissal, although her last name may have been a factor.