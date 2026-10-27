Third Time’s the Charm? Trump DOJ Charges James Comey Again

Prosecutors filed a “waiverless criminal information” in Washington, D.C., federal court, allowing them to bring charges without an indictment and extend the 10-year statute of limitations to get one. Comey vowed to fight any charges in a video he posted Monday.

“It would almost be funny if it weren’t such an appalling abuse of the Department of Justice, one that we cannot become numb to. Nothing’s changed with me, I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid of these people, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary,” Comey said, adding that prosecutors waited too long to bring the charges.

Comey: "Well, they're back again. It would almost be funny if it weren't such an appalling abuse of the Department of Justice. One that we cannot become numb to. Nothing's changed with me. I'm still innocent. I'm still not afraid of these people. And I still believe in the independent federal judiciary. And I'm still lucky to have an amazing family and an incredible group of lawyers and will stand up in court and fight the latest. And whatever comes after this, the next couple of years are going to be hard for all of us. It's really important that we stand straight and keep the faith in America." — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 26, 2026

President Donald Trump still holds a grudge against Comey over the FBI’s investigation into ties between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. He fired Comey in 2017, and in Trump’s second term, the DOJ tried to indict the former director for allegedly lying in a 2020 congressional hearing, only for that case to fall apart because the prosecutor was improperly appointed.