DOJ Appears to Be Hiding Classified Documents From Epstein Files
The Justice Department said it wasn’t withholding any classified documents for national security reasons. The Epstein files suggest otherwise.
At least three documents within the Epstein files show that Attorney General Todd Blanche received classified material in the tranche and did not release it—even as Blanche continuously insisted that the Justice Department wasn’t withholding any documents for any reason.
Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the DOJ was required to release all files related to the prosecution of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, except those pertaining to national security. Blanche, however, claimed that “no files are being withheld or redacted on that basis.”
“There’s not some tranche of super-secret documents about Jeffrey Epstein that we’re withholding, we’re actually not withholding anything based upon [national defense information],” Blanche said in January.
New reporting from CBS News contradicts that, finding that at least three of the documents in the public Epstein files point to Blanche receiving classified information that was never released, even as he claimed none of the material met the national security requirement. While it is still unclear what exactly is in the classified material, the missing documents include files pertaining to Epstein’s finances.
“Financial records were not a permissible category for removal,” Barbara McQuade, the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said to CBS News.
This is yet another example of the Trump administration refusing to be fully transparent and honest about something that the president campaigned on being transparent and honest about.
“Trump is named over 38,000 times in the Epstein files, as are other members of his administration and his close associates—with accusations of rape, child rape, assault, trafficking and more,” Campaign for New York Health executive director Melanie D’Arrigo wrote. “It’s not a coincidence that classified documents are missing while he controls them.”