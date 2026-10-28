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DOJ Appears to Be Hiding Classified Documents From Epstein Files

The Justice Department said it wasn’t withholding any classified documents for national security reasons. The Epstein files suggest otherwise.

President Donald Trump listens as acting Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks at a podium in the White House Press Briefing Room
Attorney General Todd Blanche and President Donald Trump
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Attorney General Todd Blanche and President Donald Trump

At least three documents within the Epstein files show that Attorney General Todd Blanche received classified material in the tranche and did not release it—even as Blanche continuously insisted that the Justice Department wasn’t withholding any documents for any reason.

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the DOJ was required to release all files related to the prosecution of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, except those pertaining to national security. Blanche, however, claimed that “no files are being withheld or redacted on that basis.”

“There’s not some tranche of super-secret documents about Jeffrey Epstein that we’re withholding, we’re actually not withholding anything based upon [national defense information],” Blanche said in January.

New reporting from CBS News contradicts that, finding that at least three of the documents in the public Epstein files point to Blanche receiving classified information that was never released, even as he claimed none of the material met the national security requirement. While it is still unclear what exactly is in the classified material, the missing documents include files pertaining to Epstein’s finances.

“Financial records were not a permissible category for removal,” Barbara McQuade, the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said to CBS News.

This is yet another example of the Trump administration refusing to be fully transparent and honest about something that the president campaigned on being transparent and honest about.

“Trump is named over 38,000 times in the Epstein files, as are other members of his administration and his close associates—with accusations of rape, child rape, assault, trafficking and more,” Campaign for New York Health executive director Melanie D’Arrigo wrote. “It’s not a coincidence that classified documents are missing while he controls them.”

More revelations on Jeffrey Epstein and Trump from this week:
Woman Says Trump Raped Her and Then Said “The Show Must Go On”
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Right-Wing Influencers Charged With Voter Fraud

James O’Keefe and Cam Higby are facing felony charges after an absurd stunt.

James O’Keef in a white thobe and his partner Cam Higby in a black abaya, both holding coffee cups.
James O’Keefe in a white thobe and his partner, Cam Higby, in a black abaya, as captured in the video they shared of the incident in August
Screen grab/James O’Keefe/X
James O’Keefe in a white thobe and his partner, Cam Higby, in a black abaya, as captured in the video they shared of the incident in August

Two conservative influencers tried so hard to find voter fraud in Minnesota that they’re now being charged with identity theft.

Cam Higby and James O’Keefe were charged with felony counts of identity theft and unlawful voting by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office after they put on disguises and tried to vote during state primaries in August. The pair used hidden cameras to try to make the claim that voting laws in Minnesota are weak. Both are due in court in November, The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Higby wore a black abaya covering his face, while O’Keefe wore a white thobe and kufi. Both admitted they were trying to pose as Muslims, in a video posted to social media in August, using fake foreign accents. In a press conference Wednesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the pair’s political views and their offensive disguises weren’t even the main issue.

“It is not against the law to be performative, it is not against the law to be offensive, it is not against the law to say the things they said standing outside the polling place,” Moriarty said. “We can’t let people’s political bent or what they’re here to do affect our decisions in deciding whether to issue felony charges. We take that very seriously. None of that played a role. The fundamental issue here is you cannot go into a polling place and misidentify yourself and use other people’s identity and say that to our election judges when you apply for a ballot, whether or not you intend to vote.”

The pair didn’t cast any votes, and left one polling place after being asked for identification, the newspaper reports, citing charging documents. O’Keefe and Higby allegedly violated the state’s unlawful voting act, which states that “no individual shall intentionally misrepresent the individuals’ identity in applying for a ballot.” The men are also accused of committing identity theft because O’Keefe “used multiple identities that are not his own with the intent to commit and aid in the commission of an unlawful activity.”

O’Keefe has a history of misrepresenting himself in sting videos, pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of entering federal property under false pretenses in 2010 for posing as a telephone repairman at the office of Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu in Louisiana. His former organization, Project Veritas, was involved in election conspiracies in 2020.

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MAGA Senator Sure Picked a Convenient Time to Buy Pharma Stock

Senator Roger Marshall spent hundreds of thousands on stock from a small company right before it received FDA approval for clinical trials.

Vivek Ramasawmy holds
Senator Roger Marshall
Nick Oxford/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Senator Roger Marshall

Senator Roger Marshall made a conveniently timed stock purchase in 2018—but his position on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, or HELP, Committee could juice the deal even more.

Eight years ago on November 8, when he was still a representative, Marshall purchased 1,250 shares of Ionics Life Sciences, a privately held medical research company based in Ireland. Marshall invested $250,000 at $200 per share, according to Irish documentation obtained by Popular Info’s Judd Legum.

A week later, the FDA approved an application by Ionics’s wholly owned subsidiary Genzada Pharmaceuticals USA, allowing it to begin clinical trials on a radical cancer treatment.

Yet in apparent violation of the STOCK Act, Marshall did not disclose his Ionics stock purchase within 45 days. Instead, he reported the transaction on August 28, 2019—some 240 days late, Legum reported. Marshall misrepresented the day that he purchased Ionics stock, signaling on his disclosure form that he invested in the company on October 1, 2018, rather than November 8.

He also mixed up Ionics’s location, writing on the form that the company was based in Sterling, Kansas, (where Genzada is located) rather than Dublin.

But there were minimal repercussions. And by 2020, the lawmaker’s investment was worth roughly $500,000.

Neither Marshall’s office nor his Senate reelection campaign responded to Legum’s request for comment regarding his investments.

In 2021, shortly after being inaugurated as senator, Marshall joined the Senate HELP Committee, a congressional regulatory body that oversees the FDA. Since then, Marshall has sponsored legislation that could benefit Genzada and, ultimately, his own pockets. That has included bills that would exclude small pharmaceutical companies from pricing their drugs in accordance with federal regulations, and legislative amendments that he’s claimed could benefit emerging cancer drugs, according to Legum.

In the past, Marshall has heralded his role as a sort of revisionary peacemaker with the FDA, reviewing complaints from pharmaceutical companies before attempting to lobby the agency.

“The people that struggle to get their drugs approved blow up my office, but then I dig down with the FDA,” Marshall said during a Senate HELP hearing on April 16.

It isn’t the first time that Marshall has utilized the power of his office to benefit his wallet. The American Prospect reported last week that Marshall previously introduced legislation that could benefit Nueterra Capital, a venture capital firm that Marshall’s family has invested in. It remains to be seen if Marshall will continue to do the same for Ionics and Genzada.

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Dolores Huerta, Pioneering Labor and Civil Rights Icon, Has Died

Huerta was known for co-founding the United Farm Workers and advocating for migrant workers.

Dolores Huerta puts her hands together as if in prayer
Dolores Huerta speaks onstage during the 2026 TIME100 Gala in New York City.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME
Dolores Huerta speaks onstage during the 2026 TIME100 Gala in New York City.

Renowned labor activist and United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta has died at 96. Her decades of union organizing changed the lives of thousands of primarily Latino farm workers. 

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved mother, Dolores Huerta, has passed away today at the age of 96,” her family wrote in a statement on Wednesday. “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for us, and we ask for privacy as we grieve this incredible loss to our family. We know that many of you around the world share in our mourning, and we will be following up on plans to recognize and celebrate her incredible life and legacy.”

Erik Olvera, a family spokesperson, confirmed that she died of cancer.

Huerta’s “¡Sí, se puede!” slogan, translating to “Yes, We Can!”, became a common rallying cry and was adopted by President Barack Obama. She co-founded the National Farm Workers Association with César Chávez in 1962, after which the group transformed into United Farm Workers. Huerta notably accused Chávez earlier this year of sexually assaulting her, alongside two other women. The allegations rocked the labor organizing space and community.  

“Dolores Huerta has passed away from cancer at 96. She was a founder of what became the United Farm Workers and an inspiration for generations of organizers,” California Representative Ro Khanna wrote online. “Her courageous leadership in civil disobedience set an invaluable example in nonviolence. Dolores’s memory will live on.”

“Devastated! We lost our hero! She was so powerful till the end! I interviewed her twice, blown away by the tenacity she still possessed,” actor Rosie Perez wrote. “Saw her everywhere still standing up for people! I’m filled with gratitude to have known her, yet so so sad she is gone! RIP dear Dolores.”

This story has been updated.

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Vivek Ramaswamy’s Own Aides Warned Against Ad Featuring Opponent’s Mom

Multiple people told Ramaswamy that the ad featuring Amy Acton’s estranged mother was a bad idea.

Vivek Ramaswamy stands during a campaign event
Vivek Ramaswamy
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
Vivek Ramaswamy

Ohio Republican gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy was warned against producing a distasteful ad against his Democratic opponent, Dr. Amy Acton. He charged forward anyway.

Republicans on and off Ramaswamy’s team argued that the message, which featured Acton’s estranged mother, Donna Arthur, would likely backfire by making him seem cruel and callous while framing Acton as the comparatively sympathetic and rational choice to median voters. And that’s exactly what happened when local journalist D.J. Byrnes leaked the spot last week.

Now members of Ramaswamy’s campaign team are reportedly on the verge of quitting, outraged by Ramaswamy’s blind decision and the predictable public blowback, according to Zeteo.

Ramaswamy arranged the cameo despite the fact that Acton had not spoken to her mother since she was 12 years old, and that Arthur abandoned her two children to skip town with her husband, who was indicted for allegedly raping Acton when she was a young girl.

In the ad, Arthur accuses her daughter of being a “liar” and declares that Acton “needs help.”

“It’s siding with the rapist protector mom,” a Donald Trump adviser with early knowledge of the clip told Zeteo. “This was never a good idea.”

Several figures across the national Republican spectrum condemned the anti-Acton political promo, telling Zeteo that the entire arrangement was a “disastrous, self-inflicted wound.”

Yet the fallout has extended far beyond Ramaswamy’s campaign, potentially endangering politicians even tangentially affiliated with the biotech billionaire. Robert McColley, the Ohio GOP’s lieutenant governor candidate, also “expressed reservations” about the advertisement, two sources told Zeteo, but is “now forced to publicly defend it on the campaign trail.”

The ad spot was created by the Ohio-based firm Strategy Group, which previously made headlines for secretly raking in taxpayer money via an unprecedented $220 million Department of Homeland Security ad campaign arranged by ousted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

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