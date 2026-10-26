Woman Says Trump Raped Her and Then Promised Her a Visa
House Democrats have released a 50-page report on the Epstein files cover-up—and it reveals a new rape allegation against Donald Trump.
A new rape allegation has been leveled against President Trump in a report released by House Democrats Monday detailing the White House’s cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Beatrice Keul, a model and former Miss Switzerland, told Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee that Trump violently raped her in a hotel room at his Plaza Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 1993, when she was 24 years old.
According to the Democrats’ report, Keul said Trump grabbed her from behind and raped her, which she described as “brutal.” He allegedly tore her dress, bruised her in multiple places, and caused her to bleed. Afterwards, she said he sat her on the edge of the bed, repeated promises he had made earlier that his associate, modeling agent Paolo Zampolli, would help her with a U.S. visa and admission to New York University, and made her promise to keep quiet. (Zampolli would later hold roles in both Trump administrations.)
“[T]he show must go on,” Trump allegedly told her. Months later, he reached out to her and again promised to help her get a visa and go to NYU, but she declined assistance, according to the report.
Previously, the Swiss model told the Daily Mail in 2024 that Trump only attempted to assault her, jumping on top of her and groping her. In that account, she said he backed off after she resisted.
“I tried everything I could. Finally, I said, ‘Let’s talk first’ or something like that, then he slowed down,” Keul said in that interview. The Democrats’ report does not mention why Keul decided to change her story.
The report states that the assault happened while Kuel was in the U.S. for Trump’s American Dream Pageant for 16- to 22-year-olds, and that he introduced himself to her at a press luncheon for the event, where she also met Epstein. The billionaire financier introduced himself as “Jeffrey, Don’s best friend,” spending 10 minutes talking to her while grinning sideways at Trump, who was watching them talk from afar, according to the report.
Kuel alleges that Epstein also made promises to her, saying, “You know I can take care of you. We organize many parties with Don.”
“Flights, accommodations, you don’t have to worry about anything,” Epstein said per the report.
The report states that Trump’s promise of NYU admission is part of a pattern of Epstein promising an NYU education to “lure in and then control his victims,” and that Kuel would have no way of knowing this when she mentioned Trump’s offer to the Daily Mail in 2024, months before Epstein’s NYU offers were revealed in later public reports.
The incident also fits with Epstein’s usual practices, as he often called foreign pageant winners and invited them to visit him in Florida, according to the report. An unnamed assistant to Epstein in the 1990s has reportedly said “that on dozens of occasions in the mid-1990s, the financier instructed her to call a pageant winner from somewhere in the world and invite her to visit him in Florida.”
The White House has denied the allegations, with spokesperson Lauren Bis telling HuffPost in an email that “This ‘report’ is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements. The President kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because he was a creep, and he has been fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein.”