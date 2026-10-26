Woman Says Trump Raped Her and Then Promised Her a Visa

According to the Democrats’ report, Keul said Trump grabbed her from behind and raped her, which she described as “brutal.” He allegedly tore her dress, bruised her in multiple places, and caused her to bleed. Afterwards, she said he sat her on the edge of the bed, repeated promises he had made earlier that his associate, modeling agent Paolo Zampolli, would help her with a U.S. visa and admission to New York University, and made her promise to keep quiet. (Zampolli would later hold roles in both Trump administrations.)

“[T]he show must go on,” Trump allegedly told her. Months later, he reached out to her and again promised to help her get a visa and go to NYU, but she declined assistance, according to the report.

Previously, the Swiss model told the Daily Mail in 2024 that Trump only attempted to assault her, jumping on top of her and groping her. In that account, she said he backed off after she resisted.