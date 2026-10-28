Was This JD Vance Group Trying to Fund Bolsonaro? Brazil Wants to Know

Dino wrote the investigation was “necessary to verify if there was the effective furnishment of resources—including human resources—services, or other measurable economic advantages, identifying its origin, its destination and its eventual use in the campaign.”

Vance has spoken at Rockbridge events within the last year. The donor organization denied any contacts with Brazilian officials, and Vance’s office declined to comment to the Post. Rockbridge received multiple complaints during Brazil’s elections.

The Workers’ Party led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro, filed one with the country’s Supreme Court, while Renan Santos, a right-wing presidential candidate who was eliminated in the first round of voting, went to the country’s Supreme Electoral Court. Santos said that Brazilians who claimed to represent Rockbridge had spoken with Bolsonaro campaign officials about providing support.