Trump Announces He’s Closing Public Golf Course in Full-Blown Tantrum
If Donald Trump can’t have it, then apparently no one can.
President Donald Trump is officially closing a public golf course in Washington, D.C., after a judge ordered him to stop trying to tear it up.
In a new court filing Wednesday, the National Parks Service announced that the agency had entered into a new lease agreement with the National Links Trust, a nonprofit that operates municipal golf courses, in order to shut down the East Potomac Golf Links for sweeping renovations. The closure will begin on November 15.
The agency also announced that on Friday, it would submit its plans for “a World Class, championship-level golf course that is capable of hosting major events” to the National Capital Planning Committee.
In a post on Truth Social Wednesday night, Trump claimed that the course was “highly dangerous, dilapidated, and absolutely disgusting.” He posted several photographs that showed debris and damage to the course.
“The gaping holes in the driving range’s ‘protective’ netting are highly hazardous,” he wrote. “Golf balls soar through the holes at high speed and hit unexpecting Golfers—including a White House staffer who was, sadly, hit violently in the chest.”
Trump claimed that he would ensure the course remained “affordable to locals” like the courses at Torrey Pines and Bethpage Black. East Potomac’s green fees are currently the same for residents and nonresidents, ranging from $16 to $48.
He also warned that he would attempt to hold the judge presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes, “fully responsible for anybody who is hurt, or killed, on this very dangerous, dilapidated, and unsightly Golf Course.”
Earlier this week, Trump loudly announced his plans to ignore and appeal Reyes’s order blocking his planned takeover of the course, calling the decision “time-consuming, unnecessary, expensive, and unconstitutional.” Reyes had extended the order barring the Trump administration and the National Parks Service from cutting down more trees at the golf course while the lawsuit remains active. The order also requires the administration to give 10 days’ notice before making any “irreparable modification” to any “forms or features” on the property.