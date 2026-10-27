The Midterms Are a Referendum on Elon Musk

In his Texas Senate race, Democrat James Talarico has shrewdly turned Musk into a punching bag. “Elon Musk wants our land,” he said at a San Antonio rally on Saturday, according to Bayliss Wagner in The New York Times. “He wants our water. He wants our tax dollars. He wants his very own personal United States senator.” In September, Musk gave $158 million to a super PAC that immediately handed the money over to the campaign of Talarico’s opponent, Ken Paxton, according to the Times’ Theodore Schleifer, and in August Musk gave $10 million to a different pro-Paxton super PAC that immediately started running TV ads. “Let me remind Elon,” said the narrator of a digital Talarico ad last week. “Texas is not for sale.”

Talarico isn’t the only one to identify midterm Republican candidates with Musk. On October 12, Senator Bernie Sanders posted on X that Musk was spending $336 million to elect Republicans (this was before Federal Election Commission filings showed it to be $445 million). “STOP MUSK,” Sanders wrote. “STOP OLIGARCHY.” In Maine, Democrat Troy Jackson has tied Musk’s super PAC contributions to Susan Collins. “He wants to have people that are totally beholden to him and Donald Trump, making sure we’re getting tax cuts for billionaires on the back of our healthcare system, our hospitals,” Jackson said in August. “You don’t get to buy the government you want, and we don’t want his dirty money in politics.” It wasn’t clear at that point that Collins’s campaign had benefited from Musk money, but the following month it came out that, yes, Musk’s super PAC, America PAC, had indeed spent about $170,000 in Maine to boost Collins.

Democratic candidates need to take more shots against Musk even when it can’t be shown that his spending directly affects their own campaign, because half a billion dollars is going to end up finding its way into many, many midterm races. The Princeton historian Kevin Kruse rightly complained last month on Bluesky that “Many Democrats just refuse to take the open shot at Musk. He’s a ripe, rich target, and an obvious way to dramatize key issues and mobilize key voters, but some of them are still sitting on their hands.” Kruse said he wasn’t sure whether “they’re cowards who don’t want to take him on or if they’re complicit in taking money from him and people like him.”