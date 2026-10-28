Vivek Ramaswamy’s Own Aides Warned Against Ad Featuring Opponent’s Mom
Multiple people told Ramaswamy that the ad featuring Amy Acton’s estranged mother was a bad idea.
Ohio Republican gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy was warned against producing a distasteful ad against his Democratic opponent, Dr. Amy Acton. He charged forward anyway.
Republicans on and off Ramaswamy’s team argued that the message, which featured Acton’s estranged mother, Donna Arthur, would likely backfire by making him seem cruel and callous while framing Acton as the comparatively sympathetic and rational choice to median voters. And that’s exactly what happened when local journalist D.J. Byrnes leaked the spot last week.
Now members of Ramaswamy’s campaign team are reportedly on the verge of quitting, outraged by Ramaswamy’s blind decision and the predictable public blowback, according to Zeteo.
Ramaswamy arranged the cameo despite the fact that Acton had not spoken to her mother since she was 12 years old, and that Arthur abandoned her two children to skip town with her husband, who was indicted for allegedly raping Acton when she was a young girl.
In the ad, Arthur accuses her daughter of being a “liar” and declares that Acton “needs help.”
“It’s siding with the rapist protector mom,” a Donald Trump adviser with early knowledge of the clip told Zeteo. “This was never a good idea.”
Several figures across the national Republican spectrum condemned the anti-Acton political promo, telling Zeteo that the entire arrangement was a “disastrous, self-inflicted wound.”
Yet the fallout has extended far beyond Ramaswamy’s campaign, potentially endangering politicians even tangentially affiliated with the biotech billionaire. Robert McColley, the Ohio GOP’s lieutenant governor candidate, also “expressed reservations” about the advertisement, two sources told Zeteo, but is “now forced to publicly defend it on the campaign trail.”
The ad spot was created by the Ohio-based firm Strategy Group, which previously made headlines for secretly raking in taxpayer money via an unprecedented $220 million Department of Homeland Security ad campaign arranged by ousted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.