Vivek Ramaswamy’s Own Aides Warned Against Ad Featuring Opponent’s Mom

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty asked Zacharia what she made of her interview with Sean Hannity, whose softball questions about her fake legal background had proven to be too much for her to handle.

“Katie, I was shocked by the Hannity treatment, if I’m being honest. I don’t think he does that unless he gets the green light from somebody, perhaps at the White House, I don’t know,” Finnerty said. “But what do you make of this narrative that Fox did this on purpose, that Hannity and the Fox & Friends interviews were set up, deliberately, not to go well for you?”

Zacharia said she was “perplexed” by her treatment on Fox News because she believed she had a “very friendly rapport” with Hannity. “I was not prepared for the hostility I received,” she said.