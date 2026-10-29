Trump’s $10 Billion BBC Lawsuit Is on the Brink of Collapse

Trump has until November 23 to hand over the relevant documents or risk having his case dismissed. Additionally, in the absence of a register identifying documents withheld due to claims of privilege, Trump must compile a list by November 5.

Trump’s suit, filed last year, is over a 2024 episode of Panorama titled “Trump, a Second Chance.” Trump claims the episode was defamatory because it edited together two sections of his speech on January 6, 2021, highlighting his line calling on his supporters to “fight like hell,” while omitting a section in which he told them to peacefully protest. But by suing the British Broadcasting Corporation, he’s exposed himself and his inner circle to the discovery process.

Trump has had issues with his own lawsuit ever since it was filed. Last week, Lett ordered that he sit for a deposition by December 11. Trump was also ordered to fork over his financial records back in July, which the BBC’s lawyers requested to determine whether Trump was actually harmed by its lawsuit. Lett also allowed the BBC to subpoena Trump’s closest advisers and confidants—including his family members, Stephen Miller, and Steve Bannon—to make the case on what Trump’s actual goals were on January 6.