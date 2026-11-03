Trump DOJ Deploys Hundreds of Agents in Terrifying Election Scheme
The Department of Justice is sending election monitors to all 50 states for the first time.
For the first time in U.S. history, the White House has decided to monitor elections across the entire country.
The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it had placed roughly 1,000 election monitors and observers in all 50 states. They will be assessing polling places for compliance with federal election statutes.
The declaration also specified more than 100 jurisdictions that the agency intends to monitor. Most of the inclusions are either Democratic strongholds or hotly contested districts in the midterm elections.
“Election integrity has been one of the top priorities for this Administration and this Division,” Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet K. Dhillon said in a statement. “I am very proud we are deploying the largest monitoring effort in DOJ history, and pursuing transparency for elections in an assertive and nondiscriminatory manner.”
Previous administrations have similarly tapped monitors to oversee election cycles, but never before at this level. In 2024, the DOJ monitored 86 jurisdictions across 27 states. It was the largest such effort by the DOJ since at least 2004. But some election officials have already flagged the 2026 rollout as a potential intimidation tactic that could scare voters away from actually participating at the ballot box.
Since 2020, Donald Trump and his allies have relentlessly opined about alleged voter fraud, attempting to not only rewrite prior election results but also unravel the tools of future elections, such as mail-in voting. But his rhetoric has also had the auxiliary effect of damaging public trust in American democracy, disenfranchising voters—and their faith in their individual power—as a result.
Dhillon herself has been tied to prominent election deniers and conspiracy theorists, including the president, 2022 Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, and former Trump fixer Rudy Giuliani.
Earlier this year, Dhillon oversaw a series of lawsuits against dozens of state election officials as the administration attempted to gain access to local voter rolls containing sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers, as part of a nationwide investigation to uncover noncitizens who might vote in the November election.
One arm of that legal effort was torn to shreds by a judge last week, who argued that “never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch.”