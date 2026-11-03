Supreme Court Hands Trump Huge Loss in Voter Suppression Scheme
Donald Trump has tried to prevent U.S. citizens from voting, claiming that they are actually noncitizens.
President Donald Trump’s attempt to mess with California’s elections has been shot down by the Supreme Court.
In a one-sentence rejection with no explanation, the court ruled on Monday evening against the Trump administration’s emergency request that California separate 20,000 ballots that the White House claims were cast by noncitizens. There do not appear to have been any dissents.
Election officials in California and Los Angeles County said that the administration’s list was unreliable, pointing to their own findings that many on the list were actually U.S.-born citizens. The Trump administration even admitted that the list contained inaccuracies but still insisted that California comply with its demands. Late last month, the DOJ sued to force California to separate those 20,000 ballots.
Last week, U.S. District Judge David Carter issued a blistering ruling castigating the White House for acting like a monarchy.
“Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch,” Carter wrote at the time. “In bringing this lawsuit, the Executive would have this Court believe that it reigns as a sole sovereign. But California and its people are sovereign, too.”
Now the Supreme Court has affirmed Carter’s ruling and protected California’s ballots from Trump’s interference. That hasn’t stopped the Trump administration from arresting people based on the error-ridden list, though.