Trump Considers Plot to “Redo” Senate Election if Republican Loses
Donald Trump is willing to throw out the Alaska Senate race if Democrat Mary Peltola wins.
President Trump is already casting doubt on the Alaska Senate election and said he’d consider redoing the race if incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan loses.
On the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast, released Monday, Miranda Devine asked Trump if he’d consider “redoing” the election if the contest was close. Trump said he thought the presence of third-party candidate Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the state ballot “was a criminal act” and he’d have to consult his lawyers about redoing the results.
“He even looks like Dan Sullivan. They go out and seek somebody with the name Dan Sullivan, they find a guy, but his middle initial is J, and he tries to have it changed to S, because that’s the real Dan Sullivan is Daniel S, and then they see we knew nothing about it,” Trump said, attacking Democratic Senate nominee Mary Peltola, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
Trump claims that all of these Democrats plotted “election fraud at the highest level” in order to win the seat. Last week, Alaska Republican Governor Governor Mike Dunleavy seemed to agree, refusing to commit to certifying the state’s election results if Peltola wins.
“If we conclude that there were things that should not have happened, that are illegal, we will act on that,” Dunleavy said. “That may in fact impact whether somebody is seated in the U.S. Senate.”
That’s a disturbing prospect for Alaska voters, and it in fact overstates the impact of having two people of the same name on the ballot. Alaska has ranked-choice voting, which would minimize the risk of Republican voters picking the wrong candidate since they could rank both Sullivans.
Republicans have also attempted similar gambits in other elections. In Washington state in 2024, Democrat Bob Ferguson had to contend with two other Bob Fergusons for state attorney general, and ended up winning after they dropped out of the race. And it’s not clear that any laws were broken: Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. is a legal Alaska resident and his candidacy has survived court challenges.