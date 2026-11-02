Trump Considers Plot to “Redo” Senate Election if Republican Loses

“He even looks like Dan Sullivan. They go out and seek somebody with the name Dan Sullivan, they find a guy, but his middle initial is J, and he tries to have it changed to S, because that’s the real Dan Sullivan is Daniel S, and then they see we knew nothing about it,” Trump said, attacking Democratic Senate nominee Mary Peltola, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Trump says he is considering "redoing" the Alaska Senate election if Republicans lose and that it would be a "criminal act" pic.twitter.com/dZENKJbpt9 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 2, 2026

Trump claims that all of these Democrats plotted “election fraud at the highest level” in order to win the seat. Last week, Alaska Republican Governor Governor Mike Dunleavy seemed to agree, refusing to commit to certifying the state’s election results if Peltola wins.

“If we conclude that there were things that should not have happened, that are illegal, we will act on that,” Dunleavy said. “That may in fact impact whether somebody is seated in the U.S. Senate.”