Republicans’ Attempt to Rig the Map Backfires Big-Time in Florida

“This latest move shows it remains unchastened,” Khan wrote. “As the public increasingly pushes back against the use of AI in schools … Google is making clear it will punish those who don’t fall in line.”

Studies conducted over the last several months have indicated that the risks attached to the use of AI in schools outweigh the potential benefits. A January report by the Brookings Institution’s Center for Universal Education found that AI can “undermine children’s foundational development,” and that “the damages it has already caused are daunting.”

New skill development and problem-solving abilities are among the chief concerns when it comes to early-age AI dependence. Children can easily fall into a catch-22 in which they continually offload their work onto the AI, diminishing their self-confidence and self-reliance in the process, according to the Brookings Institution report.