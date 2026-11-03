Trump Team Tries to Claim High Prices Are Good, Right Before Election
Donald Trump’s advisers frantically try to spin the cost of food and gas as Americans head to the polls.
The Trump administration’s final pitch to voters on Election Day seems to be that higher prices are a good thing.
Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon that the United States was “going to have record exports this year for corn and wheat and cotton and other incredible American industries while those prices are rising. So we’ve made so much progress.”
Rollins’s prediction that exports are going to go up while prices also rise seems to be rather presumptive, as people tend to buy less of a product when prices are high. And corn exports are actually down this year compared to previous years.
Rollins wasn’t the only administration official touting high prices as a positive. Energy Secretary Chris Wright went on Fox Business Tuesday morning saying, “This is what capitalism is all about.
“The markets are sending that price mechanism right now. Prices are high. The best cure for high prices is high prices. It grows supply,” Wright said.
Wright didn’t mention that high prices grow supply because fewer products are being purchased, which isn’t good for businesses or the economy. The American consumer is finding it harder to make ends meet, and at the end of the day, their disposable income doesn’t go as far. Consumer confidence has massively declined this year thanks to the Iran war and the president’s whimsical tariffs, and people are going to make that known in the voting booth.