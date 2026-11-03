Trump Loses His Mind Over Key Senate Race Hours Before Election
Donald Trump suggested that Daniel Sullivan had been kidnapped.
Republicans appear to be on the brink of losing power in Congress—and Donald Trump is not handling it well.
The president freaked out on Monday night in a series of Truth Social posts about the Alaska Senate race, where Republican Senator Dan Sullivan is not only up against Democratic challenger Mary Peltola but also an independent candidate and retired schoolteacher sharing his name: Daniel J. Sullivan.
“FAKE ALASKA CANDIDATE DANIAL J. SULLIVAN, JR., IS MISSING IN ACTION!” Trump wrote online at 1:12 a.m. “HE HAS TOTALLY DISAPPEARED, GONE! NOBODY HAS BEEN ABLE TO FIND HIM.”
CBS News reported on Saturday that the political independent had left his hometown and flown to Anchorage. A source that witnessed him board the plane told the network that he and his wife are locally known as “world travelers.”
Two days before that, The New York Times reported that Sullivan was recruited by individuals connected to Peltola’s campaign.
“MAYBE HE HAS BEEN ‘KIDNAPPED’ BY THE CORRUPT DUMOCRAT LAWYERS??? THEY ARE SCARED STIFF OF BEING PROSECUTED FOR ELECTION FRAUD!!!” Trump continued.
In another post, Trump urged the “GREAT PEOPLE OF ALASKA” to vote for the Republican incumbent, as well as Bernadette Wilson for governor and Nick Begich for the House.
“These Great Patriots have my Complete and Total Endorsement—They will never let you down!” Trump wrote.
In yet another post, Trump claimed that “no one has done more for Alaska than ‘TRUMP’” but that “Dan Sullivan has been with us all the way.”
“The Dumocrats are trying to steal this Race by putting a FAKE Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr. on the Ballot. People will not be able to figure it out, and many Votes will be lost,” Trump wrote.
Alaskans have already widely refuted the administration’s concerns, insisting that they’re capable of reading. One Anchorage resident told CNN last week that the controversy hasn’t shaken his vote at all, saying that you can “absolutely” tell who’s who on the ballot.
“And I don’t even have my glasses on,” he quipped. “It’s pretty clear. It’s in black and white.”