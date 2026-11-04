Washington State Votes to Keep Making Millionaires Pay Their Share
Washington residents voted to keep an extra tax on millionaires.
Washington voters decided to keep their state’s millionaire tax on Tuesday.
Fifty-eight percent of Washingtonians voted against Initiative 645, an effort to repeal the state’s millionaire tax led by right-wing donors and PACs, including Let’s Go Washington. The PAC, headed by conservative hedge fund executive Brian Heywood, was the most active group in the $13.1 million failed effort to overturn the 9.9 percent tax on income over $1 million a year.
“I can’t tell you how many people have left the state,” Heywood told The Guardian in October. “My business partner moved to Arizona. I probably know 50 people that are deca- or centi-millionaires that have left the state.”
The millionaire tax, which was signed into law in March, uses the funding to expand eligibility for the Working Families Tax Credit, allowing 460,000 more households a cash rebate of up to $1,330.