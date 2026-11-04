Trumpism Is Failing Because It Is Very, Very Stupid

What did that mean in practice? Basically, when Trump wanted to do self-destructive things, he was often either sidestepped or talked out of it by people who knew better. Special Counsel Robert Muller’s report on the Russia investigation is a catalogue of incidents where Trump asked aides to commit obstruction of justice or some other crime and they essentially ignored him. Trump threatened to close the U.S. border with Mexico to all trade at one point in 2019, only to back down after advisors warned him of the calamitous economic repercussions that would follow.

Other reversals foreshadowed his second-term mistakes. He constantly claimed that he would soon impose tariffs on all goods from China and from other countries as a negotiating cudgel, only to back down before carrying them out. After Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. drone in 2019, Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran while his top aides pushed for diplomacy. “The United States is not looking to go to war with Iran,” then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said at the time.



Trump chafed at these restrictions, especially the ones that prevented him from exerting any direct control over the Justice Department. He fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his most ardent Cabinet supporter on anti-immigration policies, for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, which eventually led to the appointment of Mueller as special counsel. The president repeatedly pressured DOJ officials to cast doubt on the 2020 election results, which they refused to do. Those entreaties became part of the criminal case against Trump in 2023. (The Supreme Court had to invent new parts of the Constitution to save him from it.)