The Supreme Court Hits a Limit With Missouri’s Election Map Mess

The Missouri Supreme Court had considered this very argument and rejected it outright. Under the state’s rules for ballot initiatives, HB 1 could only take effect if approved by the voters and could not go into force before then. “HB 1 is not the law and has never been the law,” the court explained. “There is only one valid congressional redistricting in effect—the congressional redistricting the general assembly established in 2022.” It had rejected Hoskins’s claims of practical difficulties by noting that he had done everything he could to run out the clock on a valid petition. In short, the court refused to give Hoskins credit for holding what was essentially an illegal primary election.

Despite this, Judge Stephen Clark stunningly granted Onder’s motion to force HB 1 to go into effect. He concluded that it didn’t matter whether the HB 1 map was legal because the state had already used it. “Whether or not HB 1 was the governing law during the primary election, voters—including Plaintiffs—voted in primary elections within the congressional districts drawn by HB 1,” Clark wrote. “And they didn’t do so of their own accord. Instead, they did so based on the parameters set by Missouri’s highest election authority, the secretary of state.” In ruling as such, the judge effectively rewarded Missouri officials for holding illegal primary elections in defiance of their state constitution.

There were strong signs earlier this week that the Supreme Court was closely monitoring the situation and was not thrilled by this turn of events. People Not Politicians, the group that had originally gathered the petition signatures, asked Kavanaugh to stay Clark’s ruling on Wednesday. Only 11 minutes passed after the group filed its motion before Kavanaugh ordered Onder and Hoskins to file reply briefs. He set a deadline of ten o’clock Eastern time on Thursday morning, giving them less than 24 hours to weigh in.