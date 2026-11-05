Trump Admits He Ignored Court Order to Begin Building His Arch

Meanwhile, the National Capital Planning Commission is expected to vote to approve the arch Thursday evening, and the administration wants to start work immediately after approval. Almost 1,000 pages of public comments have been submitted to the commission opposing the project, and three lawsuits have been filed to stop the arch from being built.

Veterans groups say the arch’s large size would hurt Arlington National Cemetery by casting a large shadow over it, which the Trump administration even acknowledges. However, they say the gargantuan monument should be built anyway.

Trump wants his arch badly, and he has openly expressed disdain for court orders against him in the past. After Republicans got a historic thumping in the midterm elections, it would not be surprising if Trump decides to blaze on ahead and try to build his arch quickly before the Democratic majority is sworn in and tries to stop him.