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Trump Admits He Ignored Court Order to Begin Building His Arch

President Trump is moving forward on his so-called “triumphal arch” as the whole nation spurns Republicans.

A protester wearing a large US flag hat wears a protest sign that reads "No Arch" and stands in front of a mock arch with a giant red X on it.
Kyriaki Chris, a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran, walks past a protest mock-up of President Trump’s proposed triumphal arch at Memorial Circle oin Washington, D.C., November 5.
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Kyriaki Chris, a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran, walks past a protest mock-up of President Trump’s proposed triumphal arch at Memorial Circle oin Washington, D.C., November 5.

The Trump administration admitted Thursday that it has done work on the president’s planned 250-foot arch in Washington, D.C., in defiance of a court order.

In a court filing, DOJ lawyers acknowledged that a construction firm contracted by the White House, Grunley Construction Company, had painted lines in Memorial Circle, where President Trump wants his triumphal arch to be built. In their filing, they said that the company would stop its work and provide advance notice before resuming “any future work related to the project,” as they did not have permission from the National Park Service.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Planning Commission is expected to vote to approve the arch Thursday evening, and the administration wants to start work immediately after approval. Almost 1,000 pages of public comments have been submitted to the commission opposing the project, and three lawsuits have been filed to stop the arch from being built.

Veterans groups say the arch’s large size would hurt Arlington National Cemetery by casting a large shadow over it, which the Trump administration even acknowledges. However, they say the gargantuan monument should be built anyway.

Trump wants his arch badly, and he has openly expressed disdain for court orders against him in the past. After Republicans got a historic thumping in the midterm elections, it would not be surprising if Trump decides to blaze on ahead and try to build his arch quickly before the Democratic majority is sworn in and tries to stop him.

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Massie Says He Has Enough Signatures to Force Vote on Epstein Files

Representative Thomas Massie, who pushed for the original Epstein Files Transparency Act, has a new bill he’s going to force through the House.

Representative Thomas Massie points while speaking otuside the Capitol
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Republican Representative Thomas Massie says he has enough support to force a vote on his second Epstein Transparency Act.

“When we return next week, we’ll get 218 signatures for Epstein Files Transparency Act II, which guarantees a vote,” Massie wrote Thursday on X. “Survivors will be able to get their own records, State Attorneys General can prosecute crimes, and we can take the DOJ to court for keeping critical files hidden.”

Massie, who has made an enemy of Trump by opposing the Iran war and pushing for the full release of the Epstein files, first passed the Epstein Transparency Act in November of last year. And though President Trump signed it into law, Massie, Democrats, and a few Republicans argue that his administration didn’t fully abide with what the act required.

“The Department of Justice has flagrantly and consistently ignored EFTA’s disclosure requirements,” Massie wrote earlier this summer in his announcement of the Epstein Files Transparency Act II, co-sponsored by Democratic Senators Ben Ray Luján and Jeff Merkley, and Democratic Representatives Ro Khanna and Teresa Leger Fernández.

“The Department of Justice continues to unlawfully withhold over 3 million Epstein files that should be released to the public,” he continued. “In addition, the DOJ is unlawfully maintaining heavy redactions on the files it is releasing. State attorneys general and victims should have the right to sue the Attorney General of the United States to compel compliance with a transparency law President Trump signed.”

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Jamie Raskin Warns Law Firms That Caved to Trump to Watch Out

Nine law firms cut deals with Donald Trump after he targeted them for working with clients and on causes he didn’t like.

Representative Jamie Raskin holds a microphone and gestures while speaking at a podium
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House Democrats are coming for law firms that cut deals with President Donald Trump.

Speaking on MS NOW Wednesday night, Representative Jamie Raskin, who is poised to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said that the several law firms that struck deals with Trump could expect to receive subpoenas next year.

In the early days of Trump’s second term, the president issued several executive orders revoking the security clearance of and threatening to pull all federal contracts from large law firms that had supported clients and causes he felt were contrary to his agenda. In response, nine firms agreed to degrading deals that gutted their work on certain policy areas such as immigration, ended company DEI programs, and required them to provide pro bono legal work for Trump’s administration. Altogether, the deals signed with the president amounted to nearly $1 billion worth of free legal work.

“There are major law firms in America, including Paul Weiss, that have capitulated to these coercive tactics from Donald Trump and have basically surrendered and made all sorts of outrageous concessions,” Raskin said on MS NOW.

Trump’s executive order had targeted Paul Weiss over the work of Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who previously oversaw the Manhattan district attorney’s office’s investigation into Trump’s alleged financial crimes. As part of bowing to Trump’s threat, the firm acknowledged that Pomerantz had committed wrongdoing, and agreed to stop making decisions about hiring and promotions based on considerations of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The current ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Raskin had requested information from several firms about the exact details of their agreements; the answers they provided indicated that the president may have gotten the short end of the stick. While the firms had reportedly agreed to provide millions of dollars of pro bono work for specific causes, many asserted that they had total authority over the selection of their clients.

A group of Democratic lawmakers sent another series of letters to law firms earlier this year, warning that the Trump administration’s scheme to use “coercive and illegal measures” to blackmail firms could potentially violate federal laws against bribery, defrauding the public, and even racketeering.

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North Carolina Senate Race Was Over Before Election Day Even Began

Senator-elect Roy Cooper won his race on early votes alone.

Senator-elect Roy Cooper and his wife smile and wave to supporters as they walk out on stage hand-in-hand on election night
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Roy Cooper won North Carolina’s Senate seat before the polls even opened on Election Day.

The number of early votes cast for the Democratic nominee totalled more than 1,728,000, besting the total number of votes cast overall for his Republican opponent Michael Whatley by roughly 85,000 votes, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. By the time the polls closed, Whatley received 1,643,000 votes, while Cooper received nearly 2,468,000 in total.

Cooper managed to flip the seat blue, helping the national caucus obtain a majority in the upper chamber. He will replace outbound North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Speaking to a crowd at his victory party in Raleigh on Tuesday, Cooper pledged to orient his focus in Washington towards affordability and ending the war in Iran.

“I am still a prisoner of hope,” Cooper said. “I truly believe that our best days lie ahead, that we can make the course correction that our great country so badly needs. That North Carolina and the United States have a future teeming with possibilities.”

Cooper previously served as the Tar Heel State’s governor from 2017 to 2025, but his election on Tuesday was just one component of a blue wave that swept over the historic battleground state.

Despite a gerrymandered map that was intended to give Republicans a steep advantage on Tuesday, Democrats gained at least five House seats and are projected to win a sixth. Five districts in the state have yet to report their final vote counts, but so far, Republicans have won zero seats. (Current forecasts estimate they will win four.)

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Democrats Are This Close to Being Able to Override a Trump Veto

Democrats believe they are on the brink of winning enough House seats that, with a little negotiating, they can override Donald Trump.

The U.S. Capitol is silhouetted against the sunrise in Washington, D.C.
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The Democratic Party has amassed such a strong majority in this week’s midterm elections that they may be able to challenge President Donald Trump’s veto power.

Republicans’ only remaining hope to thwart Democratic majorities’ plans rests in Trump’s veto power. However, the president’s veto can be overridden by a two-thirds majority congressional vote, equivalent to 290 votes in the House and 67 votes in the Senate.

Democrats are projected to win at least 250 seats in the House of Representatives, and are reportedly on track to win roughly 260 seats total, meaning that they will only need to convince 30 Republican lawmakers in order to bypass the president’s official objections. Twenty-nine House races remained undecided Thursday.

As the results rolled in Tuesday night, and a Democratic majority appeared imminent in both chambers of Congress, Trump posted an image of a red MAGA-style hat that read “VETO.” Now, it seems that the president can’t even count on that as the Democrats continue to defeat his party members.

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