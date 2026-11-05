Democrats Are This Close to Being Able to Override a Trump Veto
Democrats believe they are on the brink of winning enough House seats that, with a little negotiating, they can override Donald Trump.
The Democratic Party has amassed such a strong majority in this week’s midterm elections that they may be able to challenge President Donald Trump’s veto power.
Republicans’ only remaining hope to thwart Democratic majorities’ plans rests in Trump’s veto power. However, the president’s veto can be overridden by a two-thirds majority congressional vote, equivalent to 290 votes in the House and 67 votes in the Senate.
Democrats are projected to win at least 250 seats in the House of Representatives, and are reportedly on track to win roughly 260 seats total, meaning that they will only need to convince 30 Republican lawmakers in order to bypass the president’s official objections. Twenty-nine House races remained undecided Thursday.
As the results rolled in Tuesday night, and a Democratic majority appeared imminent in both chambers of Congress, Trump posted an image of a red MAGA-style hat that read “VETO.” Now, it seems that the president can’t even count on that as the Democrats continue to defeat his party members.