Democrat Who Dropped Out Still Beat Republican in Deep Trump Country
This is how pissed people are at Republicans.
Democrats apparently didn’t even need to run to win over Trump country this midterm election.
Iowans were so pissed off with Republicans on Tuesday that they elected Eric Armstrong to the state House. The catch: Armstrong, a retired railroad executive, pulled out of the race in September due to health issues.
Nonetheless, he bested his Republican opponent, Keith Jones, by roughly nine percentage points, or 865 votes, according to results tabulated by the Associated Press.
On September 7, Armstrong posted to his Facebook account that he would step away from the race effective immediately.
“Running a successful campaign requires immense physical and mental energy. Recently, I have been facing some personal health issues that require my full attention and immediate care,” he wrote at the time.
“Because I must prioritize my health and recovery at this time, I am stepping down from my campaign, effective immediately,” he continued. “This was a deeply difficult choice. However, I know it is the right one.”
Armstrong was still elected to fill a state House position vacated by Josh Turek, who managed to flip Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday.
It’s an enormous change of pace from how Iowa’s 20th House of Representatives district was feeling even two years ago, when it swung in favor of Donald Trump by a margin of 20 percentage points. Beyond that, Iowa’s politics have been about as Trumpian as it gets: The state voted to send the MAGA leader to the White House all three times he was on the ballot.
Speaking with The New York Times via phone Wednesday, Armstrong said he would “do my best to represent” Iowa’s 20th district.
“But I still have health issues, that’s what I’m struggling with,” he noted.
Even if he has to miss votes, local political experts argue it won’t be a huge cause for concern.
“Iowa has a part-time legislature that meets from January to May or so,” University of Iowa professor and expert on Hawkeye State politics Timothy Hagle told Newsweek. “If he had to miss some time it probably won’t be a major concern given that Turek missed a lot of votes this year,” given the priorities of Turek’s Senate campaign.