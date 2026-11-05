Democrat Who Dropped Out Still Beat Republican in Deep Trump Country

Jeffries hasn’t escaped without criticism, either. A Change.org petition to replace Jeffries and have an open election for House speaker has reached over 500,000 signatures. House Democrats start with a party vote to select a speaker before that candidate is confirmed by the larger House in January.

“Hakeem Jeffries currently serves as House Democratic Leader and has previously been nominated by House Democrats for Speaker. If his name is put forward again, House members will have a choice to make. Hakeem Jeffries is simply not the right choice,” the petition, which was shared by actor Mark Ruffalo, reads. “We believe the Speaker should represent the Democratic voters, not just the Democratic establishment.”

Nicole Whitted, the petition’s creator and a Change.org ambassador who receives compensation for the petition, explained her opposition to Newsweek.* “After historic wins on Tuesday, I believe the Democratic Party and our country as a whole is at a crossroads. My opposition to Hakeem Jeffries is about more than any single policy disagreement,” she said. “Hakeem Jeffries has longstanding political and financial ties to corporate interests and influential pro-Israel lobbying organizations. He also held a private meeting with Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and outside advisor, who himself is being investigated by the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee. These relationships and decisions raise serious questions for me and many of those who have signed this petition about transparency, political influence, and whose interests Democratic leadership is ultimately serving.”