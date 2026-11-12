Trump’s Nvidia Problem Just Got Worse
Disgraced Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has responded to a request for a closed-door meeting with Congress.
Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has responded to Republican Representative John Moolenaar’s request for a closed-door meeting, and he is reportedly in talks to coordinate a date.
Moolenaar told NBC News’s Brennan Leach that he expects Huang to appear before Congress while the GOP is still in the majority.
“I would hope he would want to come in and have that discussion with us,” Moolenaar told NBC News.
Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO, president, and board member Thursday morning, after The New York Times caught Huang in another scandalous affair with one of his direct reports: Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice president of health care.
Huang was already facing fire for a different affair he had with a Chinese businesswoman, former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation of Jensen’s), who U.S. intelligence agencies identified as a spy and a state asset.
Nvidia emerged in recent years as the largest semiconductor company in the world, and a precious American asset in the burgeoning AI tech wave.
In January 2025, Nvidia was announced as one of the “key” technology partners in the Trump administration’s $500 billion public-private initiative to jump-start AI-focused data center development, dubbed the Stargate Project. Months later, Donald Trump allowed the company to export previously banned chips to China, loosening trade restrictions on tech that Washington feared could be used against U.S. national security interests.
Trump reportedly knew about Huang’s affair—and his spying partner—for months. State Secretary Marco Rubio informed Trump about the alarming relationship moments before Huang joined the presidential trip to Beijing at the president’s request. It was at least the second time that Trump had been informed of Huang’s ties to the Chinese government, inside sources told The New York Times.
But Trump did not act on the information.
Instead, Trump has denied any knowledge of the illicit affair. On Tuesday, Trump refuted the Times’ report, telling a reporter in the White House press room that he “didn’t hear about” the scandal in May. Trump added that he spoke with the Nvidia leader earlier that day, when Huang claimed he had “absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy.”
“And I really believe him,” Trump added.
But not everyone is convinced by the Trump administration’s blind eye. Connecticut Representative Jim Himes, who is expected to become chair of the House Intelligence Committee in the new year, expressed alarm that the FBI had not opened an investigation into the apparently suspicious relationship, despite the internal circulation of a memo detailing the Megaspeed executive’s myriad links to the Chinese government.
“I would hope that the FBI would launch a major counterintelligence investigation. I haven’t heard that they did,” Himes told Politico, noting that Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and CIA Director John Ratcliffe apparently “didn’t know” whether the FBI had opened an investigation either.