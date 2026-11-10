Disabled Woman Sues Trump Admin After ICE Dragged Her From Her Car
Aliya Rahman, a U.S. citizen, wants accountability after her violent arrest.
A Minneapolis woman who was violently pulled out of her car and arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while she was on her way to a doctor’s appointment in January is suing the federal government.
Aliya Rahman, a Minneapolis resident, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Minnesota Tuesday claiming that she was the victim of false arrest and imprisonment, negligent supervision, negligence, assault, and battery.
“I am one of many who have been impacted by this government’s vile abuse of power,” Rahman said in a statement. “And while this lawsuit stems from what happened in January, the terror did not start there and has not stopped.”
Rahman, who is autistic and has physical disabilities, was traveling to a medical appointment on January 13 during Operation Metro Surge, the federal government’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota’s twin cities. ICE agents surrounded her car and smashed her window after she said, “They needed to learn how to respect human beings,” her complaint states. They then dragged her out of the car and sent her to a federal detention facility for hours. She said that she was denied medical care while in ICE custody, and had to go to the hospital after losing consciousness.
Her violent arrest was captured on video and went viral online, and she later testified before Congress. She went on to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address in February as a guest of Representative Ilhan Omar, and was arrested by Capitol police for “disruption of Congress,” before the charges against her were dropped in March.
Rahman’s lawsuit comes after multiple attempts to hold ICE agents accountable. She filed a Federal Tort Claims Act claim alleging unlawful force and detention in April, and in June filed a federal complaint with the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. The tort claim was a prerequisite for Tuesday’s lawsuit.
Rahman’s attorney, Jessica Gingold of the MacArthur Justice Center, said at a news conference Tuesday that part of the lawsuit’s goal was identifying the agents responsible for the violent attack.
“We will find the names,” Gingold said. “We have their pictures…. We have a right to depose them. We have a right to get their records to understand who these individuals were who heard Aliya, frustrated and confused, and reacted with such violence.”