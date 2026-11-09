How ICE Keeps an Eye on Protestors

This isn’t an isolated incident, either. Reporting suggests that ICE has been utilizing many of these surveillance tactics around the country, and there’s still much that is not known about these programs. Daniel Solove, a professor of intellectual property and technology law at George Washington University, tells The New Republic that he’s long expected these kinds of tools would eventually be used in the ways we are now seeing.

“The chickens have come home to roost,” Solove says. “We have an authoritarian government with all these surveillance technologies and minimal-to-no limits on what it can do with them. The legal controls are very weak, and now they’re abusing it. This isn’t a surprise. This is a disaster foretold.”

Solove says it’s still “outrageous” that it’s happening, but it’s not a shock to him. He says that warnings from privacy experts like himself have mostly “fallen on deaf ears among policymakers,” as they’ve chosen not to pass comprehensive privacy protections through Congress.