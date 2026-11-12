The Trump White House Has No Clue How Congress Works

That funding aspect is essential because Congress itself has few powers to directly compel someone to testify before it. Any contempt of Congress charges would have to flow through federal prosecutors and the Department of Justice. Attorney General Todd Blanche recently described himself as the president’s attorney, so I would not expect him to leap at the opportunity to enforce congressional Democrats’ subpoenas. Congress’s inherent contempt powers are hazy and untested in the courts. So the swiftest way to punish recalcitrant officials is to yank their funding.

Scharf and his White House colleagues may serve at the pleasure of the president, of course, but they are paid at the pleasure of Congress. When Democratic lawmakers take control in January, they could zero out the EOP’s budget at their discretion and attach whatever lawful limits they like on its operations. The president’s own salary is constitutionally protected from changes while in office; everyone else is at the mercy of congressional appropriators.

Congress does not really pass budgets anymore, but it does pass funding measures through simple majority votes from time to time. The Constitution forbids Congress from funding the military for more than two years at a time, so Trump will need to seek approval from Democrats at least once before his term ends. Lawmakers could attach whatever amendments they see fit to constrain the EOP’s operations. Perhaps they could suspend the salary of any EOP employee who defies a lawfully issued congressional subpoena. Maybe they could reduce the attorney general’s salary by 10 percent every week that he doesn’t comply with one.