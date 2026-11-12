DOJ to Democratic Senator: Stop Your Ballroom Investigation or Else!
U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz ordered Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal to stop his investigation or face “significant legal consequences.”
The Trump administration is levying legal threats at any Democrat attempting to investigate it.
On Thursday, the Justice Department accused Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal of harassment for his probe into the wealthy private donors who funded President Trump’s $400 million White House vanity ballroom. U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz ordered Blumenthal to lock away any of his findings or face “significant legal consequences.”
“After the election, [Senator Blumenthal] & his allies think they can intimidate Americans for their constitutionally protected associations w/ President Trump,” Reitz wrote online on Wednesday. “Congress is not a weapon to be wielded against the American people. I’m taking the first step to stop this abuse of power.”
Last month, The Washington Post reported that 57 companies donated $100,000 or more to the vanity project. Some of those companies are headed by people who have already donated to Trump in other ways—and have been rewarded in return, in the form of business contracts and dropped investigations. It’s unclear how Blumenthal looking into that constitutes using Congress “against the American people,” as Reitz argues. It’s also unclear why Reitz, the U.S. attorney for Texas, is threatening a senator from Connecticut in the first place—especially given that Blumenthal’s probe is well within the confines of the Constitution.
“Why is a Houston-based US Attorney threatening a Connecticut-based Senator over constitutionally-mandated oversight of DC figures? Because the DOJ is hemorrhaging staff, who don’t want to do this dirty work, and this US Attorney is a trained seal for Trump,” wrote Adam Klasfield, All Rise News editor in chief, “No other reason.”
Blumenthal later responded.
“This investigation into me for conducting a congressional inquiry is just the latest in a series of unlawful actions on the part of the Trump Admin attempting to intimidate Members of Congress for engaging in constitutionally protected activity,” he wrote Thursday night. “The implied threat of an investigation is baseless. As incoming Chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, I will not be intimidated.”