Trump Wants to Forget About the Disastrous Iran War
The president declared that “we don’t need a deal with Iran” on Thursday morning, even though the war is far from over.
Donald Trump no longer seems concerned about brokering a deal with Iran after the midterms.
In a layered Truth Social post Thursday, the president declared that “we don’t need a deal with Iran.”
“Those days have long since passed,” Trump continued. “We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”
Hours earlier, Trump declared victory against Iran during a Veteran’s Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, even though he acknowledged the war is not yet over.
“Under this administration, and it was about time, somebody fought back,” Trump said. “All of us fought back. We fought back. And we seriously fought back. And we won. Just a question of when we want to end it.”
“We want to make sure we have a total victory, not a 93 percent victory,” he added. “It’s going to be total. It’ll take them 25 years to rebuild back what we have destroyed, and hopefully we won’t have to destroy any more of that country.”
For weeks, Trump teased a full-scale bombardment of Iran after the midterm elections. That has not yet happened. Instead, the Pentagon launched Task Force Iron Gate to choke off the country’s trade routes and limit its advanced weapons shipments, according to Reuters.
But Iran has not backed down. Instead, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei escalated the country’s threats on Wednesday, pledging that Tehran would also attack European military bases if they were used by American forces for renewed warfaring purposes.
“If American aircraft take off from an American military base, even one located in a European country or some other distant region, to bomb Iran, we will strike those bases as well,” Rezaei told Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen TV.
In another portion of the interview, Rezaei vaguely warned that Iran might also attack more distant U.S. military installations, as well as “certain islands that they assume are beyond the reach of our missiles.”