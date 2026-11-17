JD Vance Abruptly Changes Tune on Iran War Despite Election Losses
Vance had said that Donald Trump’s Iran war was the reason for Republicans’ bruising midterm losses.
Despite previously identifying the Iran war as a major reason that Republicans lost the midterm elections, Vice President JD Vance insists he has no qualms about the way his boss has handled the conflict.
Vance insisted during a sit-down interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Monday that there was “no daylight” between himself and Donald Trump on the war.
“The president of the United States, he makes decisions,” Vance said. “And obviously, within the administration, we have debates and discussions about what exactly to do. When the president makes a decision, he is owed a Cabinet that helps implement the decision.... I think there’s no daylight between the president or any other senior member of the administration.
“Now politically, yes, and I think the president has absolutely said this as well, there was a political cost,” the vice president continued, identifying “higher gas prices” and “higher energy prices,” though he underscored those issues as faults of prior presidential administrations that he claimed did not appropriately invest in American infrastructure.
“Why haven’t we built a refinery since the 1970s? That increases energy costs,” Vance posited.
After a brief back-and-forth with Ingraham in which the Fox News host recalled that Trump could have ended the war in June when a joint memorandum with Iran was on the table, Vance shot back that the “fundamental reality is we have accomplished an extraordinary amount.”
“We have destroyed the nuclear program. We have destroyed Iran’s conventional military,” Vance said. “But my prediction, Laura, is that whatever the president ultimately decides to do, there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely.
“And what I feel quite confident about, the president of the United States, and again, there’s no daylight here, is that whatever he ultimately decides to do, however he ultimately decides to bring the conflict to a close, he is not going to let this become a forever war.”
But that level of control seems to be falling out of Trump’s grasp. So far, Washington has blown through $49 billion on its war effort, striking Tehran and blowing up elementary schools with no clear aim. Meanwhile, the regime governing Iran has shown remarkable resilience by maintaining institutional power and clamping down on the Strait of Hormuz.
And the result is clear for Americans, who are paying more and more at the gas pump as oil prices continue to rise due to trade routes affected by the war. Earlier this month, voters across the country made their opinion on the matter abundantly clear by ushering in an overwhelmingly Democratic Congress.