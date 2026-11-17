“The president of the United States, he makes decisions,” Vance said. “And obviously, within the administration, we have debates and discussions about what exactly to do. When the president makes a decision, he is owed a Cabinet that helps implement the decision.... I think there’s no daylight between the president or any other senior member of the administration.

“Now politically, yes, and I think the president has absolutely said this as well, there was a political cost,” the vice president continued, identifying “higher gas prices” and “higher energy prices,” though he underscored those issues as faults of prior presidential administrations that he claimed did not appropriately invest in American infrastructure.

“Why haven’t we built a refinery since the 1970s? That increases energy costs,” Vance posited.